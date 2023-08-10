Shirley Brasserie, A Modern Dining Destination Channeling Hollywood’s Golden Era, Opens its Doors at The Hollywood Roosevelt

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (August 10, 2023) (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The Hollywood Roosevelt announces the opening of Shirley Brasserie, a vibrant new restaurant in the heart of Hollywood’s most beloved hotel, celebrating authentic French-Californian flavors. At the helm is Chef de Cuisine Craig Hopson, who has two decades of culinary experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants including Guy Savoy and Lucas Carton in Paris, as well as Le Cirque in New York. Shirley Brasserie offers a comprehensive menu of classic hors d’oeuvres, raw bar selections, cheese and charcuterie boards, butcher cuts hot off the wood-fire grill, and more, all complemented by a world-class wine journey through the terroirs of France and beyond.

“I’m excited to introduce an inviting new modern brasserie concept at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt, where we celebrate the timeless appeal of French brasseries, with a distinctly California vibe,” said Craig Hopson, chef de cuisine, Shirley Brasserie. “Our culinary philosophy at Shirley Brasserie ensures that every dish is inspired by classic brasserie fare, celebrating locally sourced ingredients from quality Californian producers and artisans.”

Shirley Brasserie’s kitchen is helmed by chef de cuisine Craig Hopson, a native Australian who is a veteran of Michelin-starred kitchens. Hopson was trained in the art of French cuisine at renowned institutions across Australia, Geneva, and Paris, and was also mentored by the legendary Alain Senderens, who imparted the intricate techniques of nouvelle cuisine upon him. Hopson brings exceptional culinary offerings to guests, combining flavors from his unique experiences including earning 2 stars from the Michelin Guide under his leadership at Picholine in New York. Hopson also served as executive chef at renowned Le Cirque in New York City, where Hopson opened its outposts in India, Dominican Republic, and the Holland America cruise lines. During his time in Europe, he honed his culinary skills in prestigious kitchens including 3-starred Guy Savoy and 3-starred Lucas Carton in Paris.

Shirley Brasserie was conceptualized in collaboration with Sylvain Royer, a distinguished Chef and Managing Director of R&B Lab, a global food & beverage management company. Royer has extensive experience from Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels worldwide, and is also a recipient of the prestigious Maître Cuisinier de France award from the French association Master Chefs of France. Royer’s ongoing support and partnership alongside chef de cuisine Craig Hopson is set to elevate this new dining experience at Shirley Brasserie.

With an unwavering commitment to quality, Shirley Brasserie aims to elevate brasserie classics with a focus on fresh, sustainable ingredients sourced primarily from local producers, combined with modern French cooking technique to deliver dishes that are is bursting with authentic flavors of the region. The open-air kitchen features a wood-fire grill and oven, imparting a distinct smoky flavor to succulent butcher cuts like rotisserie chicken and 32-ounce prime rib. Guests can take their pick from the cheese and charcuterie selection, which features an array of cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as le pâté en croute a savory terrine that takes 2 days to prepare. Shirley’s take on the classic beef tartare is prepared tableside, blending hand-cut raw beef tenderloin with a selection of herbs, spices, and a shot of Brandy for a flavorful experience. Other European-inspired delicacies includes escargot, niçoise salad, French onion soup, bone marrow that features Californian uni, as well as classically satisfying dishes such as lobster pasta, mussels prepared in white wine sauce, 24-hour marinated beef oxtail bourguignon with pomme purée, and duck leg confit. For seafood enthusiasts, the Royal Seafood Tower offers a signature experience encompassing oysters, shrimps, crudos, lobster, and king crab.

An extensive wine list of over 200 labels is available to guests with a heavy French presence, including red and white varietals from Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Alsace, and several other prominent wine-growing regions in the south of France. Guests can splurge on notable vintners such as Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Château Figeac, and Domaine Nicolas Rossignol, along with a robust offering of champagnes by the bottle and glass.

To complement the new restaurant, the Hollywood Roosevelt’s Historic Lobby has rolled out a new menu with items including cheese and charcuterie boards, pâtés, and seafood dishes from the raw bar at Shirley Brasserie. Guests can lounge on the low-slung orange and teal velvet couches while indulging on lighter bites, cocktails, or wine after work or before a show. For those heading to a show in Hollywood or the famed Pantages theatre, Shirley Brasserie offers a pre-theatre dinner menu for $55 per person for two courses, which includes free valet for up to 1.5 hours between 5-7 pm.

Shirley Brasserie is open seven days a week for dinner and accepts reservations on OpenTable. A weekend brunch will launch in September.

For more information, call (323) 856-1970 or visit shirleybrasserie.com. Find us on social media @shirleybrasserie.

About The Hollywood Roosevelt

The Hollywood Roosevelt is a legendary boutique hotel and entertainment industry institution, long known as the epicenter for industry movers and shakers on Hollywood Boulevard. With retro poolside cabana rooms and chic tower rooms with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, the hotel offers a glamorous urban oasis in the heart of Hollywood. The iconic Tropicana Pool is the only locale in the world where guests can swim in a million-dollar work of art painted by the acclaimed David Hockney. From poolside eatery Rosy Café to 25 Degrees serving up some of the best burgers in LA, and Tinseltown hangouts The Spare Room and the recently revived Cinegrill, which plays host to talented entertainers, The Hollywood Roosevelt is the most coveted place to see and be seen in Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @thehollywoodroosevelt.

About R&B Lab

With over two decades in the food and beverage sector in Asia, Australia, Europe and the USA, R&B Lab has been dedicated to creating, launching, and running experience-driven restaurants and bars, designed to be cutting-edge, high-yielding and long-term. R&B Lab curates distinct dining experiences that celebrate quality ingredients and enhanced special moments. Always pushing boundaries, R&B Lab’s dynamic portfolio continues to expand globally, with over 10 cutting-edge venues under its helm. For more information, visit http://www.randblab.com/about-us/

