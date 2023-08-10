Smartling receives AI Breakthrough Award for best machine translation solution

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Smartling, Inc., the AI-powered enterprise translation company, today announced it has been named best machine translation solution in the natural language processing category of the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The AI Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 countries this year. Smartling’s winning AI Breakthrough Award closely follows a Bronze Stevie Award for the artificial intelligence/machine learning solution category in the American Business Awards program.

“Smartling is honored and humbled to be recognized as the best machine translation solution in the AI Breakthrough Awards. In a time of such rapid change in the translation and localization industry, this award highlights the effectiveness of Smartling’s LanguageAITM platform,” said Bryan Murphy, CEO, Smartling. “Using LanguageAI, we deliver guaranteed human-quality translation, at a 40% lower cost and ensure the best on-brand localization experience by using advanced NLP and AI technologies to maintain brand voice, tone, and style.”

Why Smartling machine translation?

Smartling's neural machine translation (NMT) hub automatically selects the best MT engine for each translation delivering up to 350% higher quality than a single engine alone. To drive even higher performance, Smartling trains MT engines to client-specific requirements and uses patent pending AI technology to smooth translations, correct grammar and match style.

About Smartling’s LanguageAI platform

Smartling's LanguageAI platform enables the world’s leading brands to create multilingual experiences their customers love. Smartling’s solutions are based on AI-powered, natural language processing and guarantee translation quality. LanguageAI™ enables low-to-no-touch operational processes through a combination of machine learning-based features including an AI-based translation management system, AI-powered automation and integration, an AI-driven neural machine translation hub and AI-fueled language services.

Smartling continues to invest in cutting-edge, pragmatic research to drive continuous platform improvements.

About Smartling

Smartling provides LanguageAI for translating and localizing websites and apps, and our AI-enabled platform enables enterprises to transform content across devices and mediums. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the No. 1 rated language-oriented TMS, and by users on G2 as the No. 1 rated translation management system. Smartling uses a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher-quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) and Lyft. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

