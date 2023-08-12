Stanford University Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Bryanna Godfrey after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to highlight the continued success of Bryanna Godfrey after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2021. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Godfrey received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her senior year at Stanford University while pursuing a degree in Human Biology.

After being awarded the scholarship, Godfrey focused on independent projects in her lab, collecting cell-free RNA from cerebrospinal fluid samples to investigate gene expression in breast cancer patients with brain metastases. While continuing her research until graduation, Godfrey also volunteered as a teaching assistant for a free introductory neuroscience course at the International Youth Neuroscience Association. Godfrey is currently planning to matriculate at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons in the fall of 2023 to pursue a medical degree.

"Bryanna has a very promising medical career ahead of her, and I'm so pleased we could be a step on her path to her medical degree," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Godfrey's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

