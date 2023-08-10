Steep Management expands its portfolio to include ARENA SlopeManagement

WARREN, Vt. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Steep Management and ARENA SlopeManagement have agreed to have Steep Management represent ARENA SlopeManagement’s suite of tools for snow measurement and snowmaking planning for the ski industry throughout North America, effective August 1, 2023.

“Ski resorts worldwide need easy-to-use technology and professional partners to reduce snowmaking and grooming costs. With our brand new 2023 system and the longtime expertise in data analysis and snowmaking planning, every North American resort will profit from this business partnership”, says Maximilian Mündler, Authorized Officer of ARENA SlopeManagment.

Bob Ackland, Managing Partner of Steep Management, says “that adding the ARENA SlopeManagement set of tools to the Steep Management portfolio is a natural fit. Steep Management can now offer the best technology tools to assist mountain operations with lift maintenance and operations, vehicle maintenance, dispatch, incident management, avalanche mitigation, and snow management”. Steep Management is now a single source for all areas of mountain operations with programs specifically for ski area operations. ARENA SlopeManagement is a great partner for Steep in that ARENA has worked with MountainOffice in Europe and is a strong company with strong technical skills utilizing the Esri platform, just as SmartMountain does.

About ARENA SlopeManagement

ARENA SlopeManagement invented the GNSS-based snow height measurement system almost 15 years ago. With many leading ski resorts such as Kitzbühel, Ischgl, and Arlberg, ARENA is a critical supplier in the European market. The launch of ARENA’s new snow height measurement system in 2023 enables them to provide top quality, state-of-the-art technology, and reliability worldwide. ARENA’s system is again ahead of similar applications with the latest software environment.

With expertise in data analysis and snowmaking planning, ARENA SlopeManagement enables ski resorts to optimize their snowmaking and grooming processes, leading to up to 20 percent cost reductions.

About Steep Management, LLC:

Steep Management, LLC, founded in 2014, concentrates its efforts solely on the ski resort and ski community arena offering technology tools and consulting focused on improving the work environment in mountain operations at ski areas. The principal of Steep is Bob Ackland, a retired ski area executive with over 45 years of experience in the outdoor recreation industry, 25 of that in the ski resort management field.

Ski resorts interested in learning more about ARENA Slope Maintenance should contact:

Bob Ackland

Steep Management

802-279-3081

[email protected]

http://www.steepmanagement.com

Bob Ackland, Steep Management, LLC, 1 +1 (802) 279-3081, [email protected]

SOURCE Steep Management, LLC