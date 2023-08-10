Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc. Promotes Recovery Audit Industry Veteran Larry Crawley to Chief Technology Officer

Freehold, NJ (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Larry has more than 20 years of experience in the Recovery Audit industry and has worked with most business sectors. He has led the creation, development, and execution of all of the proprietary software used by SAS audit teams.

Larry is also the lead architect of Strategic Audit Solutions AP Audit Tools: DupeShield™, Statement Wizard™, and The Vault. These professional audit tools are designed for the identification of duplicate payments, execution of statement reconciliations, and claims management. https://www.sasrecovery.com/ap-audit-tools/

Larry said “I am absolutely honored to share the news of my promotion to Chief Technology Officer. This milestone represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and a shared vision for the future of our company. As CTO, I am determined to leverage cutting-edge technologies, foster innovation, and lead our talented team towards achieving remarkable milestones. Together, we will embark on an exciting journey of growth and continue to make a meaningful impact in the ever-evolving post audit landscape.”

About Strategic Audit Solutions

Strategic Audit Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of comprehensive Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay Recovery Auditing solutions nationally. With decades of experience in recovery auditing and process improvement recommendations, SAS recovers overpayments, delivers funds directly to the bottom line and identifies root causes to mitigate future financial risk. SAS also offers a suite of AP Audit tools developed by auditors for organizations to perform AP Auditing in-house. For more information, please visit: http://www.sasrecovery.com

