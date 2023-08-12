Tanalyze Predicts Glass Cloth Tape Market to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR Until 2028

08 Aug, 2023: BEIJING (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Glass cloth tape is a type of adhesive tape that is made from a woven fiberglass cloth backing and coated with an adhesive substance, such as silicone, acrylic or rubber. The fiberglass cloth used in the tape provides high tensile strength and durability to the tape, making it resistant against tearing and damage. Glass cloth tape is widely used in electrical and electronic industries for insulation purposes, as it has excellent high-temperature resistance and performs well in harsh environments. The tape is also used in aerospace, automotive and construction industries where strength, durability and heat resistance are important. It is available in different grades and thicknesses to meet different application requirements.

The glass cloth tape market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and construction. Global demand was estimated at 12,713 thousand square meters in 2022, which is expected to reach 16,701 thousand square meters by 2028, growing at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region will see the fastest growth, supported by rising manufacturing activity and improved living standards that will boost demand for electronic goods.

The electrical and electronics segment accounted for 59.8% of value share in 2022 and is anticipated to develop at a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The electrical and electronics industry is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the glass cloth tape market. This trend can be attributed to the widespread use of glass cloth tapes in various electronic applications, such as wire harnessing, coil wrapping, insulation, and surface protection. - Request a Sample Report

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022 in terms of consumption volume. High manufacturing sector production capacities in the countries such as China, India and Japan are expected to be the key aspect for high demand of glass cloth tapes in application industries.

The escalation of individual income is expected to facilitate the consumption of consumer electronics and appliances. During the forecast period, the global principal economies are anticipated to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and exhibit a steady increase in consumer expenditure. Additionally, the growth of median household and disposable income is expected to generate a substantial upswing in demand for consumer electronics and appliances in the short, medium, and long term, particularly in developing regions. The proliferation of the middle class in developing regions is projected to contribute significantly to the spike in demand for consumer electronics and appliances. This demographic shift is expected to be particularly pronounced in countries such as China and India, where the middle class is expanding rapidly.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Global glass cloth tape market include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, tesa SE, Scapa Group plc, Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd., nVent Electric plc, Ducksung Hitech Co., Ltd., PPI Adhesive Products Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Advance Tapes International Ltd., Bondtec Pacific Co., Ltd., Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Rogers Corp., Symbio, Inc., Von Roll Holding AG, American Biltrite Inc., Zhejiang Qinglong Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd., Shanghai Creative Laminates Co., Ltd., Changshu Fubang Adhesives Tape Co., Ltd., etc.

3M Company operates factories in nearly every region and possesses sales operations in all of them. Companies such as tesa SE and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG) are expanding into the Asia-Pacific region, where domestic tape sales growth is rapid and there is an established, low-cost, export-focused manufacturing base. U.S.-based Intertape Polymers Group Inc., which manufactured paper and film-based pressure-sensitive tapes for the packaging industry, invested $20 million (approximately Rs. 13.5 billion) to strengthen its operations and increase capacity in India.

Research Goals

The goal of this study is to provide an up-to-date analysis of current and future markets for glass cloth tape. The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market for glass cloth tape. It presents a thorough and up-to-date global assessment of the market. This will help industry participants, suppliers and customers make the informed decisions needed to compete and succeed in the market.

The study objectives include to:

Define and identify the key segments and the structure of the market.

Estimate the size of the glass cloth tape market and its segments by end user.

Analyze trends and opportunities in major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW (Middle East, Africa and South America)

Identify key market dynamics and the factors impacting the glass cloth tape market and its segments.

Identify major stakeholders, their product portfolios and recent developments, and describe the competitive landscape. - Buy the Report!

DISCLAIMER

