TechGenies Appoints Russel Head as Board Member; Russ Has Perspective on Evolving Industries

Richardson, TX (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- TechGenies Appoints Russel Head as Board Member

Global Software Company’s Newest Board Member Has Perspective on Evolving Industries

Richardson, TX: TechGenies is a global software company that has worked with operations and IT teams since 2015. From project delivery to cyber resilience to IT staff augmentation, TechGenies has grown its team with a commitment to high-performance results at an affordable price point.

TechGenies has added another member to its Advisory Board to support that commitment and growth. Russel Head is a sales expert with over two decades of experience spanning a few industries, including renewable energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and non-profit leadership.

“My goal is to help corporations by empowering their workplace and strengthening the culture, one with deeper purpose and global interconnectivity,” says Head. He is active as a speaker with a passion for corporate sustainability, global interconnectivity, and social justice. Head previously served as CEO of Andeler Power, was Chief Revenue Officer of Himagine Solutions, and was Vice President of Residential Sales at Green Mountain Energy Company.

“We’re thrilled to have Russel join us on our board. He brings more than a few years of experience with him that spans several industries. Russel has a broad perspective on the future of workplace technology and work culture, and it’s exciting to work with him,” says TechGenies co-founder and CEO Ahmad Al-Amine.

About TechGenies, LLC

TechGenies is a global software development company that provides technology resources to a wide range of verticals and industries. The company has been developing world-class software solutions and providing international support for more than 8 years, with a co-employment and coworking model that allows for team members to work around the clock on our clients’ issues. TechGenies is headquartered in Texas, with operations in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, and Lebanon.

Lee Delahoussaye, TechGenies LLC, http://www.techgenies.com, 1 (855) 643-6437 Ext: 1, [email protected]

SOURCE TechGenies LLC