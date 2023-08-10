The 2023 Innovator Awards and Golden I Awards Announced at Inman Connect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, announced the winners of the 2023 Innovator Awards and Golden I Awards from the stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

The winners in 8 categories were celebrated this morning at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.

The 2023 Inman Innovator Awards winners are:

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the real estate community) was awarded to:

Greg Robertson, Vendor Alley

The list of the finalists and winners for the Innovator Awards can be found on the Inman website.

Inman’s Golden I Award is the highest distinction in luxury real estate, honoring the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrate excellent service.

The 2023 Golden I Award winners are:

Top Luxury Agent – Jonathan Spears, Compass

Top Luxury Team – Dawn McKenna, Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker

This year also saw the induction of real estate industry legends Harald Grant and Nikki Field of Sotheby's International Realty into the Golden I Hall of Fame.

Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

# # #

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, and proptech.

About Inman Events

Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry’s top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman’s pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education,research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact, Inman, http://Inman.com, 1 5106589252, [email protected]

SOURCE Inman