The Cloud Communications Alliance Announces Financial Summit in NYC

Delray Beach, FL (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA) announced today the CCA Financial Summit, happening September 26th and 27th, 2023 in New York City, New York.

The event will feature a dinner and opening reception at Grand Central Station the evening of September 26th, followed by a breakfast and program at The Yale Club on September 27th.

For a full agenda, speaker lineup, and registration information, visit: https://www.cloudcommunications.com/event/financial-summit-2023/

Sponsored by telecom industry leaders Zoom, phone.com, and TelcoBridges, the Financial Summit will serve as a venue to guide attendees through financial opportunities and concerns in today’s economy and capital market.

“Our members have made it clear that navigating the financial landscape is a priority,” said Clark Peterson, Chairman of the Board, CCA. “One of the hallmarks of the CCA is our ability to pivot to better serve our members, so we’re dedicating this meeting to conversations surrounding communications investment, finances, and operational opportunities.”

The summit will feature top financial experts and address topics such as positioning your company for acquisitions, differentiating your portfolio to attract investments, the future of the economy, and more.

“At TelcoBridges, we’re proud to play a role in enabling a wide array of cloud communications solutions,” said Alan Percy, Chief Marketing Officer, TelcoBridges. “CCA’s Financial Summit will be an incredible opportunity for businesses in the telecom space, and we can’t wait to be a part of helping attendees position themselves for financial success.”

Register for the event here: https://www.cloudcommunications.com/event/financial-summit-2023/

While in New York City, also register for the Cavell Summit | North America on September 26th for a day of research insights, thought leadership, and executive networking.

Cloud Connections will re-emerge in early 2024 as the premier conference for companies in the hosted communications industry to participate in sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.

About the CCA

The Cloud Communications Alliance is a worldwide peer association dedicated to the growth of the cloud communications industry. The CCA moves the industry forward by providing a forum for leaders in the cloud communications space to discuss key topics and advance their mutual or individual goals. For more information on the Cloud Communications Alliance, please contact: [email protected].

