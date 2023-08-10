The Melanoma Research Foundation to Host the 2023 Philadelphia Miles for Melanoma 5K!

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, survivors, care partners and survivors. This year we will be hosting our annual Philadelphia event on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Philadelphia Zoo at 7:30am ET. Join us on event day for a day of family fun and receive free admission to the Zoo with your in-person event registration.

The 5k walk/race will bring together the Philadelphia-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $85,000 in support of critical melanoma research. All in-person and registered participants will have access to enjoy and explore the Philadelphia Zoo following our 5K event.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks. Local Presenting Sponsor, Fox Chase Cancer Center, will provide complimentary on-site skin checks to all registered participants on event day.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the Philadelphia event this August. Local sponsors include Fox Chase Cancer Center, Merck, Sablich Insurance Group, Tizo,Iovance Biotherapeutics and Wawa Foundation. National sponsors include National Grassroots Sponsor Bristol Myers Squibb, National Grassroots Sponsor Castle Biosciences, National Courage Sponsor Pfizer, National Prevention Sponsor Neutrogena and National Apparel Partner Cabana Life.

All in-person and registered participants will receive a 2023 UPF 50+ race shirt provided by our NEW National Apparel Partner, Cabana Life. Register to attend the Philadelphia Miles for Melanoma 5K event here by Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, at 11:59PM ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at http://www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

