Toscana Resort Castelfalfi Unveils New Signature Suites

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Castelfalfi, the five-star retreat nestled in the heart of Tuscany, unveils its highly anticipated new Signature Suites by renowned interior design firm Affine Design. As the final stage of its extensive renovation, the destination has added four new Castelfalfi Signature Suites to its room inventory, listed in two categories: Castelfalfi Grand Suites and Castelfalfi Suites. These suites offer guests an unforgettable experience to enjoy the property with an unparalleled level of elegance, privacy, and comfort like never before.

Featuring spacious layouts and panoramic views ranging from 63sqm- 105sqm, the Signature Suites are the largest and most luxurious rooms on property, fully equipped with all the comforts to enjoy a perfect Tuscan holiday. The suites include a bedroom with a king size bed, a living room with a sofa bed, a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate bathtub and a floor shower. In the living room, there is a corner bar to enjoy a further moment of sophisticated relaxation with custom ready-to-drink Castelfalfi cocktails. As an additional amenity, a private barman is on-hand to expertly mix and serve classic aperitivos and regional favorites. With windows that lead to the stunning outdoor patio, every decorative detail is carefully selected to give guests a memorable stay. Each Signature Suite offers private gardens with breath-taking views of the surrounding hills and vineyards. For a moment of privacy, outdoor spaces can be fully enveloped in luxurious curtain detailing.

Whether traveling for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a corporate event, the Signature Suites offer something for everyone. To accommodate parties of all sizes, guests can fully book the ground floor with garden access to become a private floor. On each Signature Suites floor, there are select rooms dedicated to guests’ caregivers, security, wellness coaches or more. For the utmost privacy, suite floors are only accessible to guests staying in the suite. With a sophisticated security setting, guests can only unlock the elevator or gain stairs access with a Signature Suite room key. Finally, for guests staying in the Signature Suites, a private transfer to/from Florence or Pisa airports is included in the room booking.

Each Signature Suite is a masterpiece in design conceptualized in partnership with internationally renowned Affine Design, showcasing a more contemporary look in keeping with the studio’s known style. A nod to Tuscan lifestyle can be found through the traditional materials and fabrics which have been used thoughtfully throughout the space.

With meticulous attention to detail and bespoke furniture created by the finest of craftsmen (many of which are local), Affine elevated the design of each suite. With the landscape surrounding the property that evolves with each season, Affine was able to craft a concept that lives in harmony with the outdoors. Think terracotta and brown tones during the warm autumn months, yellow and dark green at the peak of summer, vibrant and fresh green tones in spring and grey green colors in the cooler winter months. These colors were combined to create a cohesive space and result in luxurious yet comfortable interiors, providing an oasis of tranquility and indulgence for the luxury traveler. Every detail of the furnishings, such as fine materials, elegant fabrics and bright colors, were put together to showcase the true essence of Castelfalfi.

“Working with Affine Design was an obvious choice”, states General Manager Roberto Protezione. “When we started contemplating the renovation of Castelfalfi, Affine’s concept and design stood out to us as it was completely in line with our vision of the future. We wanted our suites to provide an immersive experience, where guests could feel at one with nature, all the while being surrounded by a luxurious, refined, and comfortable interior, resulting in an immediate at-home feeling. The collaborative works from Affine and other designers across the property demonstrate a tribute to Italian craftsmanship and have resulted in an all-encompassing transformation of Castelfalfi."

Castelfalfi - owned by the Lohia Family - has undergone a multi-million pound renovation to elevate its facilities for its clientele, unveiling new public spaces, guest rooms and suites, including brand new restaurant Olivina, with Chef Davide De Simone at the helm. Located in the heart of the Tuscan hills between Florence and Pisa, the property offers 146 rooms and suites, plus 5 villas set amidst an incredible rolling landscape made up of vineyards and olive groves, famous cypresses and giant pine trees; and includes the medieval ‘borgo’ with its ancient castle. La Spa – reopening in the autumn of 2023 - will give guests the ultimate relaxation experience; an indoor/outdoor infinity pool will take center stage, set in perfect harmony amongst the Tuscan Hills. Traditional rituals and contemporary treatments, performed by highly trained therapists using a holistic approach, will improve guest’s general wellbeing, reinvigorating body and spirit in complete harmony with the beautiful surroundings. Until the renovation helmed by Affine Design is complete, guests are still able to enjoy treatments in a designated ‘pop-up spa’, found in La Tabaccaia, one of the estate’s magnificent historical buildings.

The property has also become one of the newest members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts prestigious Legend Collection. For more information about Castelfalfi, please visit http://www.castelfalfi.com or call +39 0571 892000. Rates for the luxury 5-star resort start at USD$670 per night for a deluxe room.

Terri McCollin, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, http://www.preferredhotels.com, 1 6464659785, [email protected]

SOURCE Preferred Hotels & Resorts