Two-Year Study Confirms 40% Energy Use Offset Provided by ClearVue Solar Glazing

PERTH, Australia (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Today, ClearVue Technologies Limited (ClearVue – ASX: CPV | OTC: CVUEF) announced results from a first-of-its-kind longitudinal study of clear solar glazing installed on a vertical building façade and inclined rooftop. The first-generation ClearVue solar glazing has been installed at the Murdoch University research and development facility in Perth, Australia since April 2021 [Video . Over more than two years solar energy harvesting data has been captured and has now been reported in a peer-reviewed paper published in MDPI’s Technologies journal.

“Solar glazing solutions have been talked about for years, yet until now, commercially available clear vision solar glass designed for commercial building façades has not been put to the test in a real-world environment for extended study. The only long-term installation of its kind has shown that solar energy harvesting with ClearVue solar glazing solutions is not only feasible on vertical surfaces, but effective throughout all seasons. Each installation is unique, so results will vary depending on how demanding energy use is for any given building, and where and how the solar glazing is installed on a building,” explains Clifton Smyth, Chief Business Development Officer, ClearVue.

The most significant conclusions from the two-year study include consistent energy generation and significant offset of facility energy consumption. These outcomes were achieved due to the combined patented technological advancements engineered into ClearVue’s solar vision glass solutions which include advanced fluorescent particle technologies. The transparent interlayer is enhanced with nano and micro particles that spread the solar energy that hits the glass surface toward the optimally positioned solar cells along the perimeter of the insulated glass units (IGUs). This allows capture of solar energy even when the sun is not directly shining on the ClearVue IGU. The installation of ClearVue solar glazing across the building’s vertical walls and inclined rooftop further supported the notable performance.

No other solar glazing solution has been available long enough to have a study of this scale or length completed. The most significant consequence of this installation and demonstration is what has been learned from over two years of data. These learnings have led to important advancements in the second-generation ClearVue solar glazing and the addition of solar spandrel solutions. Read more about the ClearVue second-generation advancements.

Read the full peer-reviewed paper published in MDPITechnologies journal. To learn more about ClearVuePV Solar Façade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue’s electricity generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement, and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue’s patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue’s window technology has an application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (amongst others).

ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

