UNest Announces Partnership with Wealthtender to Launch UNest FinPro for Financial Advisors Who Serve Growing Families

North Hollywood, CA: August 10, 2023 (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, today announced that they have partnered with Wealthtender, a highly-rated digital marketing platform for financial advisors.

Concurrent with today’s announcement, UNest is pleased to announce the launch of UNest FinPro, a new program that offers financial advisors access to a dedicated UNest service team, educational webinars, and bonus deposits for clients who open new UNest accounts. In addition, financial advisors participating in the UNest FinPro program will be featured in the new FinPro Find-an-Advisor Directory powered by Wealthtender on the UNest.co website.

“Our focus is on giving parents the confidence and ability to map out a sound financial future for their kids,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder and CEO of UNest. “Through our partnership with Wealthtender parents can access the leading platform for rating and reviewing financial advisors. Alongside the gifting and rewards that our families love, Wealthtender is a great resource to help save and invest."

UNest has partnered with Wealthtender to introduce the UNest app to forward-thinking advisors who augment their planning services with digital implementation tools. Over 300 financial advisors in the Wealthtender community will have early access to join the UNest FinPro program and the opportunity to be featured in the new FinPro Find-an-Advisor Directory on UNest.co.

“The next generation of financial advisors embrace technology and digital tools with their clients to accentuate the highly personalized services they deliver in-person and online,” said Brian Thorp, Founder and CEO of Wealthtender. “We’re excited to help the digitally-savvy advisors in our community serve their clients with the UNest app and attract new clients through the Unest.co website”.

Since its market launch in 2020, UNest has helped over 700,000 parents and kids build a lasting financial legacy for their families. With the launch of UNest FinPro, thousands of financial advisors serving millions of parents can choose from advisor-guided portfolios in low-cost Vanguard ETFs to help families fund UTMA custodial accounts easily managed through the UNest app. In addition, families opening a new UNest account with a UNest FinPro advisor will receive a $25 reward deposited in their UNest investment account.

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February 2020, UNest has helped tens of thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from MoneyLion, Marqeta, Investor.com, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, Altair Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit http://www.unest.co.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched the industry’s first SEC-compliant online reviews platform and operates the #1 find-an-advisor website not sponsored by a wealth management firm, credentialing organization, or industry association. To learn more about the essential digital marketing benefits available to financial advisors who join Wealthtender, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

Peter Mansfield, UNest, http://www.unest.co, 1 310 245 9600, [email protected]

SOURCE UNest