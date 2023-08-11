Unity Consortium Launches New 3Cs Initiative to Help Healthcare Providers Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Newtown, PA (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- UNITY® Consortium, a non-profit dedicated to improving adolescent health through prevention and immunization, announced the launch of Pursuit of the 3Cs: Confident, Concise and Consistent Provider Recommendations for Adolescent Vaccines with new healthcare provider (HCP) resources that support strong recommendations for all CDC/ACIP-recommended vaccines for adolescents. The new 3Cs (confidant, concise and consistent) program is designed to help HCPs respond to the global rise in vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, which the World Health Organization named one of the top ten global health threats in 2019.

Resources in the 3Cs program include a Q&A guide and a newly filmed video series that portrays HCPs responding to questions from parents and caregivers about whether their adolescent or young adult should receive recommended vaccines. The videos demonstrate how providers can use simple motivational interviewing and shared clinical decision-making strategies to address concerns and move adolescents and parents to be confident in agreeing to vaccination.

The updated video series was developed in collaboration with the University of Colorado Behavioral Health & Wellness Program and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HPV Cancer Prevention Program. The updated series was funded by Unity’s member organizations and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HPV Cancer Prevention Program. Continuing education credits (CME and CNE) are available through the Indiana University School of Medicine.

“Healthcare providers are the most important source of vaccine information for parents and caregivers, and the most influential in parents’ decision to vaccinate their adolescents. But the increase in vaccine hesitancy has created new challenges for providers,” said Judy Klein, President, Unity Consortium. “3Cs helps providers meet these challenges by providing tools, resources, and best practices for use when faced varying degrees of vaccine confidence among adolescents, young adults and their parents.”

Unity’s 3Cs is an evidence-based program that employs presumptive recommendations for adolescent vaccines, simple motivational interviewing strategies to engage hesitant parents, and shared clinical decision-making, when appropriate, during adolescent visits. The free, online program features common questions and concerns about all recommended vaccines, including HPV, COVID-19 and flu, videos with Spanish captions, and Spanish-language sample recommendation language and FAQs.

“A ‘3Cs’ recommendation is shown to improve the acceptance rate for all CDC/ACIP-recommended vaccines for adolescents and young adults,” said Heather M. Brandt, PhD, Director, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital HPV Prevention Program. “This is an invaluable program for any healthcare provider who wants to address concerns effectively and move adolescents and parents from vaccination hesitancy to vaccination confidence and same-day vaccination.”

The 3Cs program can be used by individual or teams of HCPs and may be part of interventions to improve vaccination rates. Initiatives to improve vaccine coverage may be relevant to value-based healthcare delivery and quality improvement programs for HCPs and health systems. To register visit: Unity 3Cs.

About Unity Consortium

Unity® Consortium is a non-profit organization that unites diverse groups around a common passion - the imperative to protect against all vaccine-preventable diseases to support lifelong health. Our members represent public and private organizations, industry, academia, healthcare providers, retailers and advocacy groups. As one strong voice, Unity Consortium addresses the unique challenges surrounding adolescent and young adult health, prevention and immunization. For more information, visit us as https://unity4teenvax.org and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube, and like us on Facebook.

