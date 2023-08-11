University Cancer & Blood Center’s state-of-the art Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center now open

Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- University Cancer & Blood Center (UCBC), a leading oncology and hematology practice for Northeast Georgia, is now operating its Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center. The first community cancer center of its kind in the region, it offers a fully integrated approach to cancer care with incomparable, convenient access.

After more than a year of construction, the more than 120,000-square-foot multidisciplinary campus will immediately begin seeing patients. Offerings include medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, palliative care physicians’ services, primary care, and colorectal in one location. Additionally, the Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center features imaging modalities, an award-winning clinical trial program, supportive care, palliative care, private infusion spaces, best-in-class theranostic program, pharmacy services, in-house laboratory services, and more to come.

“To see this dream transition into reality is incredibly satisfying for the practice as a whole,” says Loretta Goodson, CEO of University Cancer and Blood Center. “It marks a huge turning point in terms of cancer care delivery in Georgia’s Northeast corridor. Having the breadth of cancer services in one location allows us to span a patient’s entire journey. UCBC’s dedication to pioneering cutting-edge treatments and providing compassionate, coordinated cancer treatment is at the very core of what we do, and this momentous expansion fully encapsulates that mission.”

Patients at the UCBC Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center have access to the latest cancer treatments, clinical trials, and cutting edge technology provided as a seamless experience.

“By presenting a holistic approach to every aspect of care, it eliminates confusion, provides clarity, saves time, and controls the quality, cost, and the entire patient experience,” Goodson explains. “The building physically keeps providers close together, enhancing collaboration and giving them the ability to discuss care from all aspects.”

Patients can feel confident that in choosing UCBC as their provider, they are being served by providers who operate at the highest level with strong training backgrounds, compassion, and expertise.

To learn more about the UCBC Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center, call 706-353-2990 or visit universitycancer.com.

University Cancer & Blood Center’s Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center is located at 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Bldg. 800, Athens.

About University Cancer & Blood Center

University Cancer & Blood Center has been Northeast Georgia’s leading cancer and hematology treatment center for over 40 years. Our highly skilled medical professionals, whose backgrounds include working at the nation’s leading cancer centers, provide every patient with the most advanced cancer care available in an atmosphere of care and compassion. For more information, visit universitycancer.com or call (706) 353-2990.

