Vetster Expands Telehealth Platform with Virtual Nutrition Services

Toronto, ON (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Vetster, the world’s fastest growing veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace, today announced the launch of Vetster nutrition services to improve pet owner access to quality veterinary nutrition advice and veterinarian-approved nutrition products in the United States. Pet parents can now access expert nutrition consultations from the comfort of home, connecting with licensed veterinarians through Vetster’s secure and user-friendly virtual platform. Vetster veterinarians can assess the pet’s needs and recommend therapeutic foods, treats, and supplements for convenient home delivery with Vetster’s partners PetMeds® and Purina® Pro Plan® Veterinary Diets & Supplements. With Vetster pet owners have a comprehensive, personalized dietary solution tailored to meet their pet's unique nutritional needs.

“Vetster is bridging the gap between pet owners and quality veterinary care. We recognize the challenges pet parents face in determining the right food for their pet, from time constraints to limited access to qualified professionals,” said Mark Bordo, CEO and Cofounder, Vetster. “By providing nutrition consultations with licensed veterinarians and home-delivery of nutrition products, Vetster has taken a crucial step forward in giving pet parents the ability to easily manage their pet’s health through all stages of life – from early growth and development to senior pet care – in one convenient, easy-to-use platform.”

Personalized nutrition plans developed by veterinarians

As the world’s leading veterinary telehealth marketplace, pet owners gain access to more top-rated veterinarians available in all 50 states than any other platform. Pet parents can now receive individualized nutrition plans tailored to their pet’s age, breed, size, activity level, and specific health considerations – taking the guesswork out of managing their pet’s nutrition.

“Nutrition plays a fundamental role in a pet’s overall health,” said Dr. Matt Spiegle, Medical Director, Vetster. “By harnessing the collective expertise of licensed veterinarians and providing a curated selection of veterinary-approved nutrition products, we can break down barriers and help ensure that every pet receives the highest standard of care and nutrition.”

Hundreds of veterinary developed foods, treats and supplements with convenient home delivery

Vetster boasts a comprehensive selection of therapeutic food, treats and supplements making it easier for pet parents to access exactly what their pet needs. Once recommended by the Vetster veterinarian, orders are conveniently placed through VetsterRx Online Pharmacy fulfilled by PetMeds®, and shipped directly to their home with free standard shipping on most orders over $49. Managing refills is effortless with Vetster’s user-friendly mobile app.

All-In-One Platform For Pet Health

The nutrition offering is the latest development further solidifying Vetster’s position as an all-in-one platform for comprehensive pet health management. Pet owners easily book online appointments with licensed veterinarians, chat in-app with veterinary professionals, store their pet’s medical records, track their pet’s weight, upload photos and more. The user-friendly mobile apps for Android and iOS ensure that pet owners stay connected with their pet’s health on the go.

Beginning August 10, 2023 Vetster nutrition appointments and products are available in all 50 states in the USA. Nutrition appointments can be booked 24/7 on vetster.com or via the Vetster mobile app available via Android and iOS.

ABOUT VETSTER

Vetster is an online veterinary telehealth marketplace connecting veterinary professionals with pet parents over video, text or audio chat. From the comfort of home, pet parents can access quality virtual care in a matter of minutes, and veterinary professionals can set their own rate and schedule themselves according to personal preferences. Create a free account today at vetster.com.

