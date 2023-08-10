Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Expands Artist Series “A Canvas For Discovery” Through New Site-Specific Sculpture, Interactive In-Room Art and Self-Guided Art Collection Tours

Los Angeles, CA (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, the global modern luxury brand, announces today three extraordinary art projects at Viceroy Washington DC, Viceroy Santa Monica and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort. These new, forward-thinking additions to the hotels are a part of the brand’s long standing commitment to working with artists through A Canvas for Discovery, its series to provide a creative platform through original, site-specific works created by innovative artists from painters to musicians and sculptors to photographers resulting in inspiring experiences at each Viceroy hotel. These latest works are in partnership with augmented reality (AR) platform Art House, whose technology enables guests to bring featured works to life through motion graphics and audio simply by using their smartphone cameras.

“With the latest wave of Viceroy’s A Canvas For Discovery artist series we have broadened the horizon in both medium and imagination, providing unorthodox exposure to deserving talent in a meaningful way,” says Donny Samora, Brand Director of Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. “Offering curated, bespoke art experiences is at the core of Viceroy’s brand ethos, and this latest collection of site-specific projects is as unique to each physical structure as each property is within our portfolio, and introduces a fresh layer of creative energy not only to the hotel’s spaces but to the overall guest experience.”

Spanning a life-size cubic sculpture, transportive poolside tableaus, and an insider’s guide to on-site blue chip art, here are Viceroy’s newest AR collaborations with A Canvas for Discovery and Art House:



Currently on display at Viceroy Washington DC is the Kinfolk exhibit in the hotel’s intimate gallery space featuring the newest permanent artwork in the Viceroy collection, Compass to the Cosmos. From two Howard University alumni, the Haitian-American interdisciplinary artist Charles Philippe Jean-Pierre and illustrator + artist Kendall Robinson, this physical-meets-digital, artist-meets-artist cubic sculpture - which is rooted in history and progressing toward the future - is a unique representation of a collaborative piece symbolizing the generation-to-generation influence and passing of the baton between artists. Each of the six faces of the cube are activated by AR and come to life via motion graphics when you scan each face of the cube with your mobile device. “This has been my most fulfilling experience partnering with a hotel brand, and I’m honored to play a part in Viceroy’s long history of merging the arts with hospitality in my home base of Washington, DC”, says Pierre. “My art exhibitions naturally consist of art collectors and enthusiasts, but this exhibition differs because my audience are also savvy, design-conscious travelers. Offering me the opportunity to exhibit in such a chic and unconventional space was an honor, and with this exhibition I wanted to tell my story of home, travel and familial relationships, which is why we titled the show Kinfolk.”

Viceroy Santa Monica recently revealed an impressive in-room art program this spring highlighting new, original works from celebrated local artists. A continuation of the large murals dotted throughout the exterior and communal areas of the hotel are in-room pieces which depict the coastal indoor/outdoor spirit of California like Erin Miller Wray’s colorful surf fins and surfboard, Kelcey Fisher’s abstract sky and water scenes, and, Priscilla C. Witte’s vibrant illustrations, showing a bird’s eye view of the hotel’s famed poolside which comes to life through the power of AR. “Since the completion of my front exterior mural project in Santa Monica in 2020, the Viceroy team and I had been consistently talking about how we could pull inspiration from my mural design into the guest rooms, and we found the possibilities to be endless,” says Miller Wray. “The thing I love most about the Canvas for Discovery program is that Viceroy wants to hear our authentic voices as artists, not tell us what needs to be heard. In staying true to that mission, we thought it would be a unique element to bring in custom surf fins and a hand painted surfboard to capture my essence as an artist on a mission to merge art and athletics and also embody the heartbeat of the Santa Monica lifestyle.”

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort boasts a collection of over 180 renowned modern art pieces inclusive of such greats as Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Banksy, KAWS and Jeff Koons. This luxe Caribbean destination now offers a one-of-a-kind, immersive Audio Art Tour where guests can explore the stories behind the art in an incredible museum-like experience with these significant works spanning the entire resort. Using your mobile device and QR code, you’ll be guided from one fascinating focal point to another, digging deeper into how and why the artworks came to be.

These latest additions to the “A Canvas For Discovery” series join their current collections at hotels across the world bringing impactful pieces of art to the guest experience. From the new art studio and Artist in Residence program at Viceroy Los Cabos offering guided workshops and private art classes led by local and visiting artists and the resort’s magnificent floating live art installations set upon reflective pools, to art installations featuring local artisans at the forthcoming Viceroy at Ombria Algarve (Portugal), the brand’s curiosity and passion for art continue to be expressed through A Canvas for Discovery to amplify each guest’s experience.

For more information, please visit: viceroyart.com

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS

Recently named in the top twenty of ‘Top 25 Hotel Brands’ on Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations immersed in the local community and culture are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. With the recent opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, Viceroy is growing its international portfolio including Viceroy at Ombria Algarve (Portugal) in 2023 and Viceroy Bocas Del Toro Panama in 2026.

Viceroy for Everyone, Viceroy’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to its colleagues and guests can be found at http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/about-us/diversity-equity-inclusion.

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 500 hotels around the world. For more information, visit http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram.

The Door, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/, 1 323-930-3700, [email protected]

SOURCE Viceroy Hotels & Resorts