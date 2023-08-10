When Those Within The Church Hurt Us Deeply, It's Easy To Blame God

Amherst, OH (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Author Micah Judy shares how he was mistreated by those who called themselves Christians and how faith helped him recover in Burn Forward: A Story Of How To Love Like Christ! ($12.49, paperback, 9781662882500; $5.99, e-book, 9781662882517).

Labeled a thief and betrayed by his pastor and other church goers, Judy struggled with his faith. Even so, God never turned His back on Judy, and facilitated his healing to the extent that he has been able to reach out to those who wounded him in the first place.

“Burn Forward is a powerful reminder of the power of forgiveness and the importance of leaning on faith during life’s most challenging moments,” said Judy.

Micah Judy is a native of Cleveland, OH and an ardent Bible student. He serves his local congregation as a volunteer youth teacher.

