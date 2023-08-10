Winners of the 2023 National ORBIE Awards Announced By Inspire Leadership Network

Boston, MA (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The 2023 National ORBIE Awards winners are:

›› Lidia Fonseca, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Pfizer Inc. received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $50 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Lily Ley, VP & CIO, PACCAR Inc. received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Anthony Dayao, VP & CIO, Motiva Enterprises LLC received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Diego Silva, SVP & CIO, Gates Corporation received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

›› Len O’Neill, SVP & CIO, The Suddath Companies received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Steve Hannan, Chief Information & Risk Officer, Landmark Credit Union received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

›› Lisa Davis, SVP & CIO, Blue Shield of California received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations.

›› Ashwin Rangan, SVP Engineering & CIO, ICANN – The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names & Numbers received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education & nonprofit organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The 2023 National ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Premier Sponsor: Markley & Workato

›› Conference Sponsor: Delta, Fortinet, Kanini, Oteemo & Publicis Sapient

›› Awards Sponsor: Box, Datum Technologies Group, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Experion Technologies, Future Tech Enterprise, Inc, Google Cloud, Impact Advisors LLC, Kyndryl, Nagarro, SBase Technologies & Tech Mahindra Americas

›› Digital Sponsor: Andor Health, Blue Mantis & HCLTech

›› National partner: Year Up

The winners were announced live on August 9, 2023 during the National ORBIE Awards, hosted by the National ORBIE Awards Chair, Melanie Kalmar, Corporate Vice President, CIO & Chief Digital Officer of Dow. The National ORBIE Awards culminated Converge23, Inspire Leadership Network’s Annual Member Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Members from over 30 chapters represented as the Inspire world gathered to connect and collaborate, share knowledge and experience, build relationships, and celebrate the accomplishments of the Finalists and Winners at the 2023 National ORBIE Awards.

›› About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers & chief information security officers. The Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs & CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

Each chapter within Inspire Leadership Network is led by an Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs & CISOs and members.

›› Achieve your leadership potential through Inspire Leadership Network: http://www.Inspireleadershipnetwork.com

›› Stay connected with Inspire Leadership Network at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/InspireCIO

›› Browse almost 25 years of ORBIE finalists & winners at: http://www.orbie.org

Lexi Ballard, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 404-213-5461, [email protected]

SOURCE Inspire Leadership Network