Wolf Spirit Launches Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin, Inspired By Eugene, Oregon Distillery’s Pit Bull Rescue

Distilled to a driving heavy metal beat and under watchful (yet often dozing off) canine eyes, Mr. Pickles is born from 100% soft, white winter wheat, mono-sourced just down the road at the Camas Country Mill. The exceptionally soft base spirit is triple distilled with the final distillation including a vapor basket to introduce the botanicals. It leads with the same enlivening juniper notes you might encounter on a hike to majestic Mount Hood, which are quickly softened by 11 other botanicals, including sencha green tea, pink peppercorns, and marshmallow root, revealing an approachable, aromatic, and sweet spirit reminiscent of Cascade Mountains meadows.

“We created this gin to honor Mr. Pickles for his loyalty, friendship, and undying love for everyone at Wolf Spirit,” said Wolf Spirit Master Distiller Ben Green. “Mr. Pickles may appear intimidating, but he is truly a warm, welcoming spirit filled with unbridled joy and I think we have done a great job in capturing that in our first gin.”

Mr. Pickles Gin opens with juicy citrus and sweet, bright herbal notes, with a slight undernote of black pepper. Soft woodland notes accompany the more traditional, aromatic pine and spice, grounded in an earthy, herbaceous base. The finish is long and smooth, allowing the flavors to continue to reveal themselves long after the gin leaves the palate. Mr. Pickles is 86 proof and retails for $34.99 SRP for a 750ml.

Mr. Pickles Gin comes in a striking blue-green bottle wrapped with an ornate silkscreened design strewn with hand-drawn white and red flowers reminiscent of a Baroque masterpiece. Front and center in an elegant gold frame is a stoic illustration of Mr. Pickles, echoing a Kehinde Wiley portrait. Mr. Pickles stands tall and proud, looking off into a Pacific Northwest setting sun… or at his dog bowl.

Signature cocktails include:

Mr. Pickles Martini (Created by Natalie Bovis)

2 ounces Mr. Pickles gin

.75 ounce Ransom dry vermouth

1 bar spoon pickle juice (or to taste)

1 bar spoon olive brine (or to taste)

Garnish: Durant extra virgin olive oil & Oregon Brineworks Garlic Dill Pickles

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into Martini glass. Dot surface with 3 – 5 drops of extra virgin olive oil. Garnish with pickle slices on a skewer, or slice and slide onto rim of glass.

Howl At the Moon (Created by Natalie Bovis)

1 ounce Mr. Pickles gin

2 ounces Stumptown Holler Mountain espresso

1 ounce chocolate liqueur

.75 ounce orange liqueur

Garnish: grated orange zest

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into cocktail coupe. Sprinkle orange zest on surface of drink.

Spikes, Petals and Pawprints (Created by Natalie Bovis)

1 teaspoon rosemary leaves

1 – 2 strawberries, halved

1.5 ounces Mr. Pickles Gin

.75 ounce elderflower liqueur

.75 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce amaro

Garnish: a strawberry skewered with rosemary sprig, spritz rosewater

Muddle rosemary and strawberry in bottom of cocktail shaker. Add other ingredients and shake well with ice. Strain into cocktail coupe, or over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Lay strawberry skewered on rosemary sprig across glass rim and spritz with rosewater.

Northwest Negroni (Created by Natalie Bovis)

1 ounce Mr. Pickles Gin

1 ounce dry vermouth

1 ounce Ver liqueur (from Oregon)

Garnish: orange twist

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with orange twist.

Mr. Pickles is available at retailers across the U.S. and online at http://www.mrpicklesgin.com

ABOUT MR. PICKLES

Mr. Pickles is a seven-year-old American Pitbull Terrier found wandering around the parking lot of a mall in Bakersfield, California. He was rescued from the pound by Wolf Spirit Master Distiller Ben Green and taken to Eugene, Oregon, home to the Wolf Spirit Distillery. With his broad chest, intense stare and spiked collar, Mr. Pickles may come across as a real tough guy, but once this tail-wagging machine starts loving on you, it’s hard to make the kisses and licks stop. Since his arrival, Mr. Pickles has become the emotional heart of Wolf Spirit, providing not only companionship, but listening intently to ideas for new spirits, inspecting all the grains and botanicals for our products and standing guard over our mash tuns, fermenters and column stills (when he isn’t snoozing in the sun).

ABOUT MASTER DISTILLER BEN GREEN

Ben is Wolf Spirit’s self-taught Master Distiller. He hails from California’s central valley, by way of the San Diego area. A self-described mischief maker, Ben learned the distilling craft in just 18 months, when given the opportunity through a childhood friend to forge a new career path; he discovered his true passion in the process. His curiosity and focus led him to create the award-winning Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka and Mr. Pickles Gin. When he is not out hiking, rafting or fishing, Ben can be found at home listening to his vast vinyl collection. He is a huge supporter of local animal shelters, music and arts.

ABOUT WOLF SPIRIT

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny’s Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher’s Chance® Bourbon, Tom of Finland® Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears® Vodka, Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin and Bosscal® Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit’s products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains. Find out more at http://www.ourwolfspirit.com.

