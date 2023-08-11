WorldCare Clinical India Announces Office Expansion in Hyderabad, India.

HYDERABAD, India (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- WorldCare Clinical India has now acquired a new office space in Hyderabad, located in the city center at Banjarahills.

Jim Primerano, WorldCare CEO, visited the new location and celebrated the expansion with our India Team. The expansion of our footprint in Hyderabad offers the team an opportunity for greater cross functional collaboration and cultural development, delivering as a unified team for our global sponsors.

Jim Primerano, WCC’s CEO commented, “Through Ravi’s leadership with our broader team in India, we are in a strong position to increase our footprint, drive local talent development and organizational strength through diversity.”

Ravi Mankala, WorldCare Clinical, http://www.wcclinical.com, 1 877.374.3207, [email protected]

SOURCE WorldCare Clinical