Zyston LLC Announces Exciting Acquisition of AI-focused Complyify

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Zyston, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Complyify, an innovative software development company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

This strategic acquisition emphasizes Zyston's steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions and solidifies its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. By integrating Complyify's AI expertise, Zyston's cybersecurity offerings will benefit from predictive capabilities, proactively identifying and mitigating cyber threats, and providing clients with an unparalleled level of protection.

"We are delighted with the acquisition of Complyify as it significantly boosts our tech development team, accelerates our software capabilities, and enables us to introduce valuable features much faster," says Craig Stamm, CEO of Zyston. The addition of a core team of AI developers from Complyify will work to incorporate new AI capabilities into our CyberCAST offering."

Complyify's recognition for groundbreaking cybersecurity AI research and compliance applications has made significant strides across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and logistics. With the addition of their Generative AI developers, Zyston can now provide innovative AI-driven solutions, further enhancing its reputation for cutting-edge cybersecurity services.

Sverica Capital Management, recent investors in Zyston, share the excitement about the acquisition. "We partner with exceptional management teams to help them transform their companies and build market leaders. In that vein, we applaud Craig and the Zyston team for their vision with Complyify. This is a major step forward for our technology strategy and IP roadmap," said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica.

The integration of Complyify's proprietary AI technology into Zyston's CyberCAST offering will commence immediately, with the first upgraded services expected to be available to clients later this quarter. This development underscores Zyston's unwavering commitment to remaining at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements and providing clients with the most innovative, comprehensive, and effective security solutions in the industry.

About Zyston

Zyston is a managed services provider dedicated to providing businesses with a comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. The company combines consulting, staffing, managed security services, and AI-driven software to provide superior cyber program management. For more information, visit http://www.zyston.com.

About Complyify:

Complyify provides AI-driven cybersecurity risk and compliance management solutions that work to assess cyber risk, automate risk strategy, and assert compliance across the enterprise.

