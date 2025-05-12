A Legacy Artist Enters Her Next Era: Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist Mya Returns with a New Single 'Face to Face,' Available Now Everywhere

"My new record, 'Face to Face,' is an introspective reflection of where I am today—offering an intimate glimpse into my soul, thoughts, and path to becoming my best self. I hope it inspires listeners toward deeper introspection, growth, and authentic self-expression." – Mya Post this

Positioned deliberately outside a traditional album cycle, "Face to Face" emerges as a standalone record—an intimate musical journey paving the way for Mya's forthcoming body of work. As spring gives way to summer, this reflective piece invites listeners to pause, renew, and embrace personal growth—echoing Mya's own journey toward authenticity.

"Face to Face" ,produced by MyGuyMars, Mike & Keys, and Mya herself is a soulful arrangement blending contemporary R&B melodies with subtle hip-hop undertones. Touching on foundational influences like the SOS Band, the track remains firmly planted in Mya's present-day evolution, creating a lush, self-reflective soundscape that addresses the themes of self-reflection, spiritual centering and discernment.

"My new single, 'Face to Face' is an introspective record that reflects where I am in life today," Mya explains. "It's a closer look into my soul, my thought process, and the journey to becoming my best self, while setting the stage for my next, upcoming body of work."

Mya concludes: "More importantly, I hope the message of 'Face to Face' inspires my current and new fans and supporters to take a deeper look at themselves with the hope that they continue on their journey of introspection, personal growth, and free self- expression."

BET Awards Performance and Global Appearances:

Celebrating the release of "Face to Face," Mya is set to perform live at the highly anticipated 25th Anniversary BET Awards, airing June 9, 2025, from Los Angeles, CA.

Full Details available via Paramount Press Express Here.

Additionally, Mya will embark on a Spring/Summer promotional tour across the U.S. and internationally, including:

May 12–14: Washington, DC

May 16 : Bridgeport, CT

: May 17: Pomona, CA

May 23 : Highland, CA

: June 9 : Los Angeles, CA – BET Awards Performance (25th Anniversary Special)

: – BET Awards Performance (25th Anniversary Special) June 15 : Orlando, FL

: June 19 : Chicago, IL

: June 20 : Indianapolis, IN

: June 29 : Detroit, MI

: July 5 : London, UK

: July 13 : Toronto, ON

Additional dates to be announced soon, available at www.myamya.com

During the release period of her new single, Mya will send heartfelt love letters to her fans, team, DJs, the creative community and those who have inspired her along her journey.

This timely release underscores Mya's unwavering commitment to artistic independence and authentic storytelling. Recently recognized by Billboard as one of the "Top Female Artists of the 21st Century," she continues to inspire through powerful messaging and heartfelt music.

About Mya:

Grammy Award-winning artist Mya is an influential songwriter, producer, actress, dancer, and philanthropist whose remarkable career spans more than 25 years. Launching her iconic debut in 1998, the Washington, D.C. native has continuously influenced popular culture through timeless hits including "It's All About Me," "Case of the Ex," and the Grammy-winning global hit "Lady Marmalade."

A pioneering advocate of creative independence, Mya established her label, Planet 9, independently releasing acclaimed projects such as the Grammy-nominated Smoove Jones. Her impressive talent extends beyond music, having earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for her acclaimed role in the Academy Award-winning film Chicago. Honored by Billboard among the "Top Female Artists of the 21st Century," Mya continues to evolve as an influential artist who inspires and empowers fans globally.

Connect with Mya

Media Contact

Mike Killmon, Mya, Inc., 1 310-279-2622, [email protected], www.myamya.com

Gwendolyn Quinn, Gwendolyn Quinn Public Relations, 1 917-769-7808, [email protected]

SOURCE Mya, Inc.