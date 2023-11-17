A New Picture Perfect Holiday Pop-Up, Santa's Hideaway, Opens in Spring Lake Heights

Our goal is to not only have an amazing first year, but to create a new, local, holiday tradition right in Spring Lake Heights. We can't wait for everyone to see what our amazing team has been up to. - Billy Armando, General Manager at The Shore Club. Post this

Festive events are planned throughout the holiday season, including special meals with Santa for families seeking a truly memorable dining experience with the jolly old man himself. To stay updated on all the excitement, guests are invited to follow The Sea Crest on Facebook and Instagram (@theseacrestgrillenj). Don't miss the highly anticipated 3rd annual Mistletoe Ball on Saturday, December 16th. This cherished holiday tradition, doubling as a charity event, offers guests the chance to dine and dance under the sparkling lights of Santa's Hideaway, along with other dance floors and event spaces inside The Shore Club.

Dinner reservations in the dining room are encouraged and can be made by visiting Opentable or [https://www.seacrestgrille.com/reservations]. Santa's Hideaway Lounge will open for walk-in only business. Scheduled opening operating hours for Santa's Hideaway are as follows:

Weekdays: 4 PM to 10 PM

Weekends: 12 PM to 12 AM

In addition to the festive ambiance and culinary delights, Santa's Hideaway provides the perfect backdrop for creating treasured memories with loved ones. Whether it's a special family outing, attending the Mistletoe Ball, or enjoying a meal with Santa, Santa's Hideaway at The Seacrest Grill is the destination for a memorable holiday experience. For more information, please visit their website [https://www.seacrestgrille.com/], contact vis phone at (732) 449-3666, or follow them on instagram (@)theseacrestgrillenj .

About The Sea Crest Grille:

Located in Spring Lake Heights, NJ at the Shore Club, The Sea Crest Grille is a remarkable addition to the city's dining scene. Formerly known as Doolan's restaurant and hotel, this contemporary steakhouse and grille offers a distinctive and welcoming dining experience that is in high demand throughout Monmouth County. With its gorgeous color combination of blue, gold, and white, complemented by exquisite chandeliers, high ceilings, marble tabletops, and a cozy fireplace, The Sea Crest Grille creates a warm and inviting ambiance perfect for a delightful dining experience. The menu showcases the finest cuts of USDA prime, dry-aged steaks, a superb raw bar, and an award-winning wine list. For more information, please visit their website [https://www.seacrestgrille.com/], contact vis phone at (732) 449-3666, or follow them on instagram (@)theseacrestgrillenj .

About The Shore Club:

Located in the picturesque Spring Lake Heights, The Shore Club Boutique Hotel [https://www.theshoreclubnj.com/] offers a luxurious getaway experience, combining elegance, comfort, and exceptional service. With its prime location and stunning views, it is the perfect destination for relaxation and creating lasting memories. The Seacrest Grill , situated on the first floor of The Shore Club, provides a sophisticated dining experience in a refined and welcoming setting.

