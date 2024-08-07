Aceable Acquires Real Estate Institute from Greybull Stewardship, Expanding Its Reach in Professional Licensing Education

Aceable Expands into Insurance and Mortgage Education with Strategic Acquisition of Real Estate Institute

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, an innovative online learning company, is excited to announce the acquisition of Real Estate Institute, a leading Illinois-based provider of professional licensing education. This strategic move expands Aceable's footprint in real estate, adding to its brand AceableAgent, which was recently named Fortune's 'Best Overall' Real Estate School for 2024. This acquisition also paves the way for Aceable's expansion into insurance and mortgage education.

Blake Garret, CEO of Aceable, commented, "The addition of Real Estate Institute allows us to enter Illinois, one of the nation's largest real estate markets. It also marks the beginning of our expansion into insurance and mortgage education, which have been on our roadmap for years."

Founded in 1992, Real Estate Institute has delivered high-quality professional education to over 195,000 alumni nationwide. The company is the dominant provider of professional licensing education for real estate, insurance, and mortgage professionals in Illinois and is favored by loyal alumni in every market it serves.

Larry Toban, President and CEO of Real Estate Institute, stated, "Joining forces with Aceable marks an exciting new chapter for Real Estate Institute. "This partnership will enable us to leverage Aceable's technology and resources to further enhance our offerings and help many more professionals earn and maintain their licenses in the years ahead. We also look forward to adding additional value for our clients, who recruit and employ individual licensees."

Real Estate Institute's growth was supported by its majority shareholder, Greybull Stewardship ("Greybull"), a private investment firm that partners with small, established businesses to help them grow and scale. Greybull positions companies for sustainable growth and long-term value creation by providing resources, strategic guidance, and operational expertise. The firm first invested in Real Estate Institute and its sister company, Bookmark Education, in 2013.

Mason Myers, Founder and CEO of Greybull Stewardship, remarked, "Our 11-year partnership with Real Estate Institute demonstrates our dedication to forging long-term partnerships with companies and their management teams. This collaboration with Real Estate Institute's leadership was instrumental in positioning the company for lasting progress and growth. We look forward to seeing these two companies work together in the next phase of their mutual success."

About Greybull Stewardship:

Greybull Stewardship is a private investment firm supporting established, small businesses on their way to scalable, and sustainable success. With decades of operational experience and financial acumen, their team of multi-disciplinary operators provides a suite of tailored resources and strategic guidance extending beyond just capital. Greybull proudly cultivates partnerships with motivated entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and confidently navigate the complexities of expansion. Founded in 2010, Greybull is headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, with team members located throughout the U.S. to effectively support the firm's investments. To learn more about Greybull, visit http://www.greybullstewardship.com.

About Aceable:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Aceable is a digital education provider that is disrupting the landscape of compliance education and accreditation. Aceable's team of experts and educators have created a smarter way to learn, replacing tired formats with dynamic content that's easy-to-use across all platforms and devices. With a modern learning approach that is both relevant, accessible and engaging, Aceable makes required education fun while increasing retention and keeping students motivated. From its origins in driver's ed—where it is now the global leader in interactive drivers education—to its meteoric growth in real estate licensing, Aceable continues its mission to empower tens of millions of people with the high-stakes education they need to accomplish their life goals. For more information about Aceable, visit http://www.aceable.com.

Media Contact

Bodie Lowe, Aceable, 2815081923, [email protected], aceable.com

Prosek Partners on behalf of Greybull, 646-818-9100, [email protected]

SOURCE Aceable