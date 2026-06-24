Actor Patrick R. Walker Named Children's Literacy Initiative Literacy Champion

"Stories have always been my safe space," said Walker. "They showed me who I could become, even when the world around me didn't. Every child deserves that same chance—to open a book and see themselves as the hero." Post this

"Stories have always been my safe space," said Walker. "They showed me who I could become, even when the world around me didn't. Every child deserves that same chance—to open a book and see themselves as the hero."

As a CLI Literacy Champion, Walker will use his platform to raise awareness about the power of representation in children's literature and the essential role teachers play in building literacy-rich environments. His advocacy aligns with CLI's national work to provide educators with the tools, training, and diverse books they need to foster equitable learning experiences for Black and Latinx children and all young readers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Walker as a CLI Literacy Champion," said Diana L. Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Children's Literacy Initiative. "Patrick's journey is a testament to the transformative power of stories. His commitment to ensuring that every child can see themselves in the pages of a book perfectly embodies our mission."

Walker's growing body of work across film, television, and theater is matched only by his desire to inspire future generations to read, dream, and tell their own stories. With his enthusiasm and authenticity, he joins a community of Literacy Champions who believe that literacy is not just a skill—it's a bridge to opportunity, identity, and joy.

About Children's Literacy Initiative

Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI) works with educators to transform instruction so that children can become powerful readers, writers, and thinkers. CLI provides coaching, training, and resources to ensure teachers can create equitable and engaging literacy experiences for every child—especially Black and Latinx children who have been historically underserved by the education system. To learn more, visit cli.org.

Media Contact

Jordanne Owen - Managing Director of Marketing, Branding, and E-Learning Technologies, Children's Literacy Initiative, 1 908-420-8142, [email protected], https://cli.org/

SOURCE Children's Literacy Initiative