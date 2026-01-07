ADAMA Appoints Eric Kalasz as Head of North America Ag and General Manager, US Ag.

His proven expertise, market knowledge, and commitment to our core values make him an excellent choice to steer our next phase of growth and support our customers in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape. Post this

"On behalf of the entire ADAMA team, we are delighted to welcome Eric in this key leadership role," said Eric Dereudre, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of ADAMA. "His proven expertise, market knowledge, and commitment to our core values make him an excellent choice to steer our next phase of growth and support our customers in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape."

Eric's appointment reflects ADAMA's continuing commitment to strengthen its leadership in North America, expand its product offering and market presence, and support distributors, ag retailers and growers with innovative and value-driven crop protection solutions that meet today's needs and anticipate tomorrow's challenges.

Please join us in congratulating Eric on his new role and supporting him as he leads ADAMA North America into the future.

