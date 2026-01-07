ADAMA Appoints Eric Kalasz as Head of North America Ag and General Manager, US Ag.

ADAMA North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Kalasz as General Manager, effective January 1, 2026.
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADAMA North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Kalasz as General Manager, effective January 1, 2026. In this role, Eric will lead the company's operations in North America, driving strategic growth, strengthening customer relationships, and overseeing regional execution across commercial, regulatory, and operational teams.
Eric brings extensive leadership experience in the crop-protection industry. His 30+ years in the agricultural industry demonstrates a strong track record in sales, P&L management, marketing, product development and launch as well as strategic planning. His skillset and deep familiarity with the agricultural solutions market align well with ADAMA's vision of delivering value innovation-based crop protection solutions to distributors and farmers across North America.
"On behalf of the entire ADAMA team, we are delighted to welcome Eric in this key leadership role," said Eric Dereudre, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of ADAMA. "His proven expertise, market knowledge, and commitment to our core values make him an excellent choice to steer our next phase of growth and support our customers in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape."
Eric's appointment reflects ADAMA's continuing commitment to strengthen its leadership in North America, expand its product offering and market presence, and support distributors, ag retailers and growers with innovative and value-driven crop protection solutions that meet today's needs and anticipate tomorrow's challenges.
Please join us in congratulating Eric on his new role and supporting him as he leads ADAMA North America into the future.
