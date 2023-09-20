AllCampus Announces 25 New or Expanded Programs in First Half of 2023

"There's a critical need for businesses to fill growing skills gaps, and we're looking forward to continuing to work side-by-side with companies and universities to help close those gaps in a way that's more affordable and accessible to students than ever before." said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. Tweet this

During the first half of 2023, AllCampus announced a new partnership with Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business to launch a new Online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Additional new partnerships that AllCampus signed during the first half of this year include:

Rutgers , The State University of New Jersey : AllCampus will help launch and manage two programs in the university's engineering school –– Master of Engineering in Industrial and Systems Engineering and Master of Engineering in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

( ): AllCampus will help launch and manage four online master's degree programs in legal studies, public administration, public policy and health administration. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University : AllCampus will partner with the Cardozo School of Law on two new online graduate legal programs –– a Master of Legal Studies (MLS) and a Master of Laws (LLM).

In addition to new partnership and program launches, AllCampus also renewed and expanded its partnerships with the following higher education institutions in the first half of 2023:

Adelphi University : AllCampus renewed several partnerships with Adelphi University earlier this year, including online Master of Arts in Art Education and Educational Technology programs, online Master of Social Work, and Advanced Standing online Master of Social Work.

These new, expanded and renewed programs come on the heels of the launch of the AllCampus Workplace Platform, which offers employees affordable access to a wide range of educational opportunities, including certificates, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs from top universities nationwide, and aims to streamline the program selection process and help students navigate tuition reimbursement by providing personalized guidance and comprehensive support.

"In addition to partnering with so many of the top schools in the country in recent months to launch and expand degree and certification programs, the launch of the AllCampus Workplace Platform earlier this year will help working professionals expand their skill sets and further their learning," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "There's a critical need for businesses to fill growing skills gaps, and we're looking forward to continuing to work side-by-side with companies and universities to help close those gaps in a way that's more affordable and accessible to students than ever before."

To learn more about AllCampus, its services and university partners, please visit: http://www.allcampus.com. For more information on the AllCampus Workplace Platform, please visit: https://corporatepartnerships.allcampus.com/home/.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

