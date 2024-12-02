Caring Transitions is Set to Open in Manteca and Surrounding Areas

“Our goal is to not only help seniors but also to support their families during what can be an overwhelming process. With our combined experiences, we’re ready to make a difference.” Post this

“I was at a point in my life where I wanted to do something impactful,” she shared. “Caring Transitions is a unique investment opportunity, and with the growing senior population, it allows us to address an increasing need in our community while providing compassionate and trusted support.”

Michael Thomas, a 22-year Air Force veteran and current Manager at Jelly Belly, brings his own expertise in organization and logistics to the team. The Thomases are committed to alleviating the stress that often accompanies major life changes. “Our goal is to not only help seniors but also to support their families during what can be an overwhelming process,” Liana added. “With our combined experiences, we’re ready to make a difference.”

As a family-focused team, the Thomases understand the importance of connection and compassion. Married with four children and three grandsons (soon to be four), they bring a personal touch to their services. Liana’s detail-oriented nature and resourcefulness, paired with Michael’s leadership and logistical expertise, ensure a comprehensive and caring approach to every client interaction.

“We are so excited to welcome Liana and Michael into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and continue building our brand presence in California,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Their dedication to serving others and their passion for helping seniors and families navigate life’s transitions make them an excellent addition to our team. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they’ll have in the Manteca community.”

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions of Manteca, visit https://www.CaringTransitionsofManteca.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], www.CaringTransitions.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prweb.com/releases/caring-transitions-is-set-to-open-in-manteca-and-surrounding-areas-302319701.html

SOURCE Caring Transitions