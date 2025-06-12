CEdge Corporation Expands Access to Career-Focused Learning Through Strategic Collaboration with The VR School

The VR School—serving grades 6–12—was recently granted Initial Accreditation Status by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). This accreditation ensures that digital programs offered through The VR School meet rigorous educational standards and are eligible for transcript recognition. The catalog of accredited courses will now include titles transformed by CEdge from Wiley's acclaimed For Dummies ® catalog. These exciting additions will now be available as accredited, high-quality, interactive online courses designed to support STEM and Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce development efforts across the country.

ST. LOUIS and STANFORD, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEdge Corporation, a leader in digital learning and workforce development, has further strengthened its previously-announced strategic collaboration with Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education (INSERT URL TO JUN INITIAL CEDGE-WILEY PRESS RELEASE).

The VR School—serving grades 6–12—was recently granted Initial Accreditation Status by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), effective through June 30, 2028.

This accreditation ensures that digital programs offered through The VR School meet rigorous educational standards and are eligible for transcript recognition, which will now include the titles transformed by CEdge from Wiley's "For Dummies®" books series—one of the best-known learning brands in the world. Select titles from this catalog will now be available as accredited, high-quality, interactive online courses designed to support STEM and Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce development efforts across the country.

"This partnership brings together Wiley's respected content, our interactive delivery platform, and The VR School's accredited reach into immersive learning environments," said Sekhar Prabhakar, CEO of CEdge Corporation.

"Together, we're creating a future-ready ecosystem where learners can access practical, high-quality instruction that leads to meaningful credentials." said Dr. Freedom Cheteni, Head of the VR School.

The partnership enables:

• Secondary and Higher Education institutions to access the offerings under an accredited framework through the VR School.

• Wiley to extend the reach of its educational content into immersive, standards-aligned digital courses

• CEdge Learn to deliver these programs through its flexible, gamified learning platform

Courses will be made available to:

• Students enrolled in The VR School

• Schools and programs nationwide seeking accredited STEM and CTE digital instruction

• Workforce and nonprofit organizations supporting youth and adult upskilling

Initial offerings include titles in health careers, coding, and information technology, with additional titles being continuously developed to align with high-demand career paths.

"This collaboration is about more than content—it's about equitable access," added Prabhakar. "By delivering career-ready credentials through accredited digital schools like The VR School, we are reaching learners wherever they are and preparing them for wherever they want to go." To learn more or inquire about partnership opportunities, visit cedge-learn.com or thevrschool.org.

About CEdge Corporation

CEdge Corporation is a leading provider of education and workforce technology solutions, supporting learners through gamified, standards-aligned programs delivered via its flagship platform, CEdge Learn. The company partners with publishers, schools, nonprofits, and government agencies to prepare learners for the jobs of tomorrow.

About The VR School

The VR School is an immersive, accredited digital school serving grades 6–12. Accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), The VR School is committed to redefining education through accessibility, innovation, and equity.

