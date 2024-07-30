Jens Erik Gould, Founder and CEO of Amalga Group, announces the company's nearshore records retrieval teams, emphasizing its expertise, cost-effectiveness, and ability to address industry-wide staffing challenges.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company Amalga Group, led by Founder and CEO Jens Erik Gould, continues to offer innovative staffing solutions in the records retrieval industry. Specializing in IT, legal, and contact center staffing, Amalga Group addresses critical challenges that U.S. companies face by leveraging a dedicated team of professionals from Latin America. Jens Erik Gould's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards helps U.S. companies overcome talent shortages and streamline operations effectively.

Records retrieval is a multifaceted process that involves acquiring important documents stored in various formats, including physical files and electronic databases. "The retrieval process entails requesting documents from medical facilities, employers, government agencies and more. It requires meticulous research, order entry, outbound phone calls, follow-up calls and emails, document verification, and organization," says Jens Erik Gould. "Given the complexity, persistence, and accuracy needed, having a team of dedicated specialists is crucial."

Companies across various industries, including law firms, insurance carriers and healthcare providers, rely on records retrieval services to obtain employment, medical and other types of records. As Jens Erik Gould emphasizes, "While some large companies have in-house records teams, they often need external assistance to efficiently manage the workload."

The records retrieval industry faces significant staffing challenges, primarily due to high turnover rates and increased costs. However, nearshore staff augmentation is a viable solution to these challenges.

Nearshoring involves partnering with a provider to build a team in Latin America, where time zones align with the United States and where communication is seamless due to high English proficiency. This approach offers a larger talent pool and can significantly reduce turnover rates and costs.

For instance, Amalga Group offers turnover rates that are comparatively lower than across the industry—around 5-8%.

Latin American nearshore teams bring numerous advantages to the records retrieval process. "Amalga Group's nearshore specialists, in addition to being experienced, exhibit an exceptionally high degree of loyalty and reliability," says Jens Erik Gould. "Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of nearshore teams allows companies to manage their budgets more efficiently."

Jens Erik Gould mentions that the expertise of Latin American specialists is another critical factor. "Many of these specialists have extensive experience working with U.S. law firms, insurance companies, and records retrieval companies, ensuring there is no drop-off in quality," he adds. "In fact, the skill sets of nearshore teams can often surpass those of in-house staff."

Amalga Group's Nearshore for Records Retrieval program exemplifies the benefits of nearshore staff augmentation. "Our program builds nearshore teams in Latin America tailored to the specific needs of U.S. companies," says Gould. "We ensure that our teams meet the required levels of customer service and administrative experience while providing extensive quality assurance to maintain high standards."

Jens Erik Gould also touches on the flexibility nearshore teams offer. "Our clients appreciate the flexibility and scalability we offer," he says. "We can quickly assemble teams—often much faster than the average hiring time in the United States. This agility allows companies to quickly adapt to changing demands."

Amalga Group's commitment to preserving and promoting client culture, combined with its deep understanding of the records retrieval process, sets the company apart. "We have extensive experience working at the state level in different states across the U.S., where records retrieval processes can vary significantly," says Gould. "Our Quick Start program enables us to select and onboard new teams swiftly, reducing backlogs and ensuring timely order completion."

To conclude, Jens Erik Gould asserts, "Our nearshore teams meet and often exceed their metrics and KPIs. We foster a great culture, prioritize the well-being of our teams, and maintain low turnover rates. This holistic approach ensures that our clients receive top-notch service, making Amalga Group a leader in the records retrieval industry."

For more information about Jens Erik Gould, Amalga Group, and its Nearshore for Records Retrieval program, visit Amalga Group's Website.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in IT, software engineering, legal and contact centers. Previously, Gould spent over a decade reporting on topics such as business, politics, and energy in the United States and Latin America for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME.

Media Contact

Amalga Group, Amalga Group, 3101234567, [email protected], https://www.amalgagroup.com/

SOURCE Amalga Group