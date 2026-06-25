CLIXO® Launches Classroom Activity Book to Help Teachers Enhance Creative STEAM Learning

"We believe the best learning happens when children are engaged, curious, and empowered to create," said Assaf Eshet, founder of Toyish Labs and inventor of Clixo. Post this

The Classroom Activity Book features 27 thoughtfully designed activity guides organized across five key learning themes: Warm-up, Collaboration, STEAM, Storytelling, and The World Around Us. Spanning Pre-K through 5th Grade (ages 4–11), activities are flexible enough to support individual, small group, and whole-class settings, whether students are indoors, outdoors, or in after-school programs. Each activity includes built-in extension ideas and practical facilitation tips. Some of the most useful tools included in the book are the QR codes linking to printable student-facing Idea Sheets - worksheets and design inspiration pages, making it easy for educators to scaffold learning and differentiate activities to their classroom needs, as can be seen in the sample "Build a Bug" activity, where students learn about symmetry in nature.

"We believe the best learning happens when children are engaged, curious, and empowered to create," said Assaf Eshet, founder of Toyish Labs and inventor of Clixo. "Educators have so much on their plates, and they need the best tools possible to engage students and make education memorable and fun. The Classroom Activity Book gives them the tools to turn Clixo play into meaningful learning moments, sparking innovation and imagination in every student."

The Clixo Classroom Activity Book is the next step in Clixo's expansion of its education initiative, whereby educators can access resources, free lesson plans, video challenges, and activity guides on how to incorporate Clixo into fun and educational classroom activities.

"I really appreciate the variety of categories these activities fall into when using Clixo. It makes it much easier to incorporate Clixo into our classes and summer camps without having to create entirely new lesson ideas. The range of activities provides helpful inspiration and allows us to quickly implement engaging, hands-on learning experiences," said Janice Beard, a 2026 Clixo Educator Ambassador and the founder of STEAM STARZ.

The Clixo Classroom Activity Book is now available at Clixo.com/classroom for $29.99, or it can be purchased in full-class-sized bundles with the Clixo Classroom Pack or other various Clixo packs.

About Clixo, from Toyish Labs

The latest toy from award-winning toy design studio Toyish Labs, Clixo® is an innovative, multi-sensory, magnetic building toy that can be built in both 2D and 3D, unlocking everyone's imagination and creativity. Through its ingenious, research-based design, Clixo empowers the creative confidence of kids of all abilities by emphasizing the importance of discovery and learning through hands-on experimentation. Clixo works closely with teachers and educators through its Clixo Classroom program, helping educators use Clixo with their students to expand their creative lessons and STEAM curriculum in innovative ways. Clixo's universal design qualities offer an inclusive learning and play experience, accessible to kids of all ages and abilities.

Clixo has been honored with the Best Toy awards from Parents & Good Housekeeping, the Top Toy Creative Child Award, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award, and the Core77 Design Award. Clixo has also been named a Top Summer Toy and Top Holiday Toy by Toy Insider, and it was a 6-time finalist in the Toy of the Year Awards. Clixo is also authenticated as an Educational Product by STEM.org. More on Clixo can be found at www.clixo.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Laski, Toyish Labs, Inc., 1 9178489173, [email protected], https://clixo.com/

SOURCE Toyish Labs, Inc.