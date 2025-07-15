DNA Vibe and Athletic Gaines Launch Transformative Partnership During the 2025 ESPYs to Redefine Recovery and Peak Performance in Elite Sports and Beyond

This is a match made in performance heaven—two of the industry's most respected innovators joining forces to solve what's been broken for too long." Peter F. Demitry, MD, MPH, Executive Director, National Foundation for Integrative Medicine Post this

"Every athlete knows that performance can't peak without resilience and recovery," said Travelle Gaines, founder and CEO of Athletic Gaines. "Our partnership with DNA Vibe puts transformative tools directly in the hands of athletes and trainers—powering their physical, mental, and spiritual journey to greatness."

"This marks a major milestone in our mission," added Perry Kamel, founder and CEO of DNA Vibe. "Partnering with a training powerhouse like Athletic Gaines not only validates the impact of our technology, it also amplifies our mission of making the world a better place, one better life (and one better community) at a time."

The partnership will kick off during ESPYs Week 2025, on July 15th, at an intimate DNA Vibe Athletic Gaines Partnership Launch and Legends Celebration that gives guests, including athletes, performance champions, influencers, and investors:

A hands-on, front-row seat to the future of high-performance living, including information about the first Athletic Gaines DNA Vibe Recovery Lounges.

An opportunity to experience DNA Vibe's Jazz Band Live Pro – light years beyond conventional light wearables and guaranteed to help prevent injury, reduce pain, enhance performance, and accelerate recovery.

Direct engagement with athletes and trainers who are integrating "precovery" with enhanced recovery into their training to level-up performance and extend and even re-ignite careers.

A chance to celebrate and honor two legendary champions of sports, business, and community: Shaz Kahng and Leela Srinivasan

About Shaz Kahng

A visionary business leader and serial CEO, Shaz is known for challenging the impossible — and winning. As the former Head of Nike's Global Women's division, she brought innovation and revenue growth to the forefront. She's also an accomplished board director and author of Ceiling Smashers, a novel celebrating women leaders in male-dominated industries. Shaz has dedicated her career to unlocking potential and advancing equity.

About Leela Srinivasan

As CEO of Parity, a division of Evolution of Sports, Leela champions equitable opportunities for women athletes. Her work focuses on helping thousands of Olympic, professional, and collegiate athletes to thrive throughout their athletic and career journeys. With deep roots in marketing, leadership, and storytelling, Leela has emerged as one of the industry's most influential voices for inclusion and impact.

Why DNA Vibe and Athletic Gaines' Partnership Matters

This partnership unlocks unique value:

For Athletes: Real-time access to patented cutting-edge tech that enhances performance while reducing wear and tear, with live Q&A with the founders.

For Investors: A scalable model blending proven results, elite validation, powerful intellectual properties, and universal mass market demand.

For Everyone: Practical, accessible solutions to help reduce pain and fuel recovery — empowering all to thrive at their highest potential.

For Communities: A purpose-driven platform committed to human potential through wellness innovation, coupled with an inspiring community-based manufacturing model powered by DNA Vibe's unique LAMPs (Local Advanced Manufacturing Pods).

According to Peter F. Demitry, MD, MPH. Executive Director, National Foundation for Integrative Medicine, "This is a match made in performance heaven—two of the industry's most respected innovators joining forces to solve what's been broken for too long. The result? Stronger, healthier, more resilient athletes—and a wellness wave that will lift us all."

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is US Manufacturer of patented regenerative wearable technologies helping people live their best lives. DNA Vibe's wearables are trusted by elite athletes, health professionals, and everyday moms, dads, grandparents and kids to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, enhance performance, and enrich quality of life. www.DNAVibe.com

About Athletic Gaines

Athletic Gaines trains the world's top athletes using science-backed performance systems. Trusted by NFL Pro Bowlers, NBA All Stars, Olympic Gold Medalists, WNBA Champions, and MLB All Stars, Athletic Gaines' high-performance methods push limits while protecting longevity. www.AthleticGaines.com

Media Contact:

Lana McGilvray, founder and CEO, Purpose for DNA Vibe

[email protected]

+1.512.970.8301

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prweb.com/releases/dna-vibe-and-athletic-gaines-launch-transformative-partnership-during-the-2025-espys-to-redefine-recovery-and-peak-performance-in-elite-sports-and-beyond-302504779.html

SOURCE DNA Vibe