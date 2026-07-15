Dykema DSO Industry Group to Match Attendee Donations for Three Charities at 13th Annual DSO Conference

A matching gift of up to $5,000 per organization supports oral health care at every stage of life, from underserved children to vulnerable seniors, as part of the conference's Continuum of Care initiative.

DENVER, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dykema DSO Industry Group today announced that it will match every donation made to three featured charities during the 13th Annual DSO Conference, July 15 to 17 in Denver, CO. The Group will match contributions up to $5,000 for each organization, for a potential combined match of up to $15,000, doubling the impact of attendee generosity in support of oral health care at every stage of life.

This year's giving effort is built around the Continuum of Care, a theme grounded in a simple truth: oral health matters at every age and in every circumstance. The three charities featured at the conference serve people across the full arc of life, from a child's very first dental visit to a senior regaining the confidence to smile.

TeamSmile brings together oral health professionals and professional sports teams to deliver life-changing dental care to underserved children. Since its founding, the organization has hosted more than 350 programs, served over 65,000 children, and provided more than $24 million in free dental care and oral health education.

"We are grateful to Brian Colao and the Dykema DSO Industry Group for the platform to share TeamSmile's impact on children nationwide. Since inception, we've conducted over 350 programs, served over 70,000 children, and provided more than $25 million in free dental care and oral health education. We look forward to sharing our story with attendees at the 2026 Dykema DSO Conference." said John McCarthy, Executive Director of TeamSmile.

Saving Face works to save lives and preserve dignity through education, advocacy, and the early recognition of oral cancer. The organization equips dental professionals and survivors to make screenings a routine part of care so that no one faces the disease unseen. In September 2026, Saving Face will receive the Humanitarian Award from the Dental Leadership Summit.

"I am only here today because a dental team was diligent enough to offer a screening, and persistent enough to follow up. That is why we founded Saving Face, to make sure patients get the earliest detection possible when disease is present. Cancer knows no boundaries, and neither does our mission. We are honored to be part of the Continuum of Care at the 13th Annual Dykema DSO Conference." said Amber Young, Executive Director of Saving Face.

Dental Lifeline Network helps the most vulnerable adults, including seniors and people living with disabilities, receive dental care they could not otherwise afford. Through its Donated Dental Services program, the nonprofit has connected patients with care for more than 50 years, supported by a national network of 12,000 volunteer dentists and 3,000 labs across all 50 states.

"We are grateful to the Dykema DSO Industry Group for their partnership and support of Dental Lifeline Network as their featured charity. This matching gift will help us provide life-changing care to even more adults in desperate need of dental care." said Lynda MacDonald, President and CEO of Dental Lifeline Network.

Throughout the conference, attendees can give to any or all of the three organizations. The Dykema DSO Industry Group will match each dollar donated, up to $5,000 per charity. Donations and the Continuum of Care display are featured in Cottonwood 4, where attendees can learn about each organization and contribute on site by scanning the QR code at the display.

"The DSO community has always understood that great dentistry changes lives," said Brian Colao, Director of the Dykema DSO Industry Group. "The Continuum of Care reminds us that this work reaches everyone, from a child sitting in a dental chair for the first time to a senior who simply wants to smile again. By matching every gift our attendees make, we are turning a shared belief into real care for the people who need it most."

Conference attendees who wish to participate can visit the Continuum of Care display in Cottonwood 4 throughout the event. Every contribution made during the conference will be matched, up to the per-charity limit.

About the Dykema DSO Industry Group

The Dykema DSO Industry Group hosts the Annual DSO Conference, one of the dental industry's leading gatherings for dental support organization executives, investors, and advisors. Now in its 13th year, the conference convenes the people shaping the future of group dentistry for three days of insight, connection, and collaboration.

About TeamSmile

TeamSmile partners oral health professionals with professional sports organizations to provide free dental care and education to children in need. Learn more at teamsmile.org.

About Saving Face

Saving Face is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving lives and preserving dignity through oral cancer education, advocacy, and early detection. Learn more at savingface.org.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network is a national nonprofit that has provided access to comprehensive dental care for vulnerable adults for more than 50 years through its Donated Dental Services program. Learn more at dentallifeline.org.

Media Contact

Michelle Holguin, Dykema DSO Industry Group, 1 7143968401, [email protected], dykemadso.com

SOURCE Dykema DSO Industry Group