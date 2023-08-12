eGate Announces Integration with Procore, Revolutionizing Construction Job Site Monitoring

Tampere, Finland, August 8th, 2023 (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- eGateSmart Building Technology Corp. today announced it has joined the Procore App Marketplace. Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of construction management software and started the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third party integrations and applications to support the growing construction ecosystem. This integration allows construction industry leaders to remotely monitor job site conditions using eGate's remote sensor data and Procore's powerful software.

Traditionally, construction project teams have relied on manual on-site measurements, leading to delays, increased risks and costly errors. With eGate, Procore customers can gain instant insights and alerts remotely from project sites, facilitating quick corrective actions. The cloud dashboard enables monitoring of multiple projects from a single interface, enhancing productivity.

The integration brings forth a range of exciting eGate applications. For instance, eGate ePredict provides continuous forecasts for concrete slab drying time, ensuring timely scheduling and preventing delays. Additionally, the eGate dust and pressure monitoring system ensures compliance with the ICRA 2.0 monitoring standards, guaranteeing a safer and healthier work environment.

"Our collaboration with Procore represents a significant value add to the industry. By facilitating actionable real-time data from the construction project sites, we are enabling construction professionals to make informed decisions faster than ever before. Both eGate and Procore are dedicated to creating technology solutions that enhance productivity for construction project teams, making this integration a great fit,” said eGate CEO Jarkko Haukijärvi.

"The real-time visibility and predictive analytics that eGate brings to Procore users are invaluable," shared Kris Lengieza, VP of global partnerships and alliances at Procore. "We are excited to launch this integration and enhance productivity in the construction industry."

For more information about eGate integration, visit the Procore App Marketplace.

About eGate

eGate is the leading platform for monitoring construction job site conditions. It is trusted by general contractors, flooring contractors, and construction monitoring service companies, serving hundreds of job sites daily. With over 1 billion data points collected from project sites, eGate has pioneered predictive data analytics features that set it apart from other vendors. Notably, eGate's innovation shines through its U.S. Patent Pending ePredict tool, which forecasts concrete drying time, and its dust monitoring tools that ensure compliance with healthcare construction ICRA regulations. Learn more at e-gate.io.

