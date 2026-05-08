Erbessd Instruments Launches Phantom® Gen 4: Enabling Safe, High-Fidelity Condition Monitoring in Hazardous Industrial Environments

By attaining both ATEX & IECEx certifications for Phantom Gen 4, Erbessd Instruments solved two of the biggest barriers in condition monitoring: achieving wired-level accuracy in a wireless sensor and enabling safe deployment in hazardous environments. Post this

Phantom Gen 4 eliminates that gap.

In explosive or high-risk environments, instrumentation must meet strict ATEX and IECEx certification requirements to prevent ignition risks. Without compliant sensors, organizations face a difficult trade-off: operate safely or monitor continuously—but not both.

Phantom Gen 4 is designed to remove that compromise, enabling safe, continuous monitoring without sacrificing data quality. By bringing reliable vibration and temperature data into previously inaccessible areas, the G4 allows maintenance teams to:

Detect failures earlier in critical assets like pumps, compressors, fans, and conveyors

Reduce reliance on manual inspections and reactive maintenance

Improve safety by minimizing unnecessary exposure to hazardous environments

Increase uptime by identifying faults before they escalate

Key Technical Advancements That Drive Real-World Impact--

Phantom Gen 4 introduces several performance breakthroughs that directly address long-standing limitations in wireless condition monitoring:

Ultra-Low Noise for Cleaner Diagnostics

With a noise floor as low as 44 µg/√Hz, the G4 delivers significantly cleaner vibration signals—improving FFT clarity and enabling more accurate fault detection across the full frequency spectrum.

True Low-Frequency Measurement

Enhanced sensitivity allows for reliable monitoring of low-speed assets, including gearboxes, mills, and slow-rotating equipment—areas where traditional wireless sensors often struggle.

Wired-Level Accuracy—Without Installation Complexity

The G4 achieves performance comparable to wired IEPE sensors while maintaining the flexibility and scalability of wireless deployment—eliminating costly cabling and infrastructure requirements.

ATEX & IECEx Certification for Hazardous Areas

Certified for use in explosive environments, Phantom Gen 4 enables safe deployment in industries where monitoring has historically been limited or impossible.

Replaceable Battery Design

A field-replaceable battery reduces lifecycle costs and extends sensor usability, supporting long-term scalability across large asset networks.

Expanded Dynamic Range & Sampling Performance

Improved acquisition behavior and higher sampling capabilities provide richer, more reliable datasets—supporting advanced diagnostics and data-driven decision-making.

Read the complete datasheet

Designed for Scalable, System-Wide Impact--

Unlike standalone monitoring solutions, Phantom Gen 4 is part of the broader Erbessd ecosystem, where multiple condition monitoring technologies—vibration, temperature, and more—work together within a single, unified workflow.

This integration enables organizations to move beyond isolated measurements and toward complete machine health visibility, improving decision-making across entire facilities.

Importantly, the G4 maintains compatibility with existing Phantom platforms, allowing teams to upgrade or expand without retraining or operational disruption.

"Our customers don't need more data—they need better data they can trust," said Dr. Thierry Erbessd, Founder and President of Erbessd Instruments. "With Phantom Gen 4, we've solved two of the biggest barriers in condition monitoring: achieving wired-level accuracy in a wireless sensor and enabling safe deployment in hazardous environments. This allows teams to monitor more assets, detect failures earlier, and make better decisions with confidence."

By combining internationally recognized safety certifications, high-quality data, and scalable deployment, Phantom Gen 4 enables organizations to:

Reduce unplanned downtime through earlier fault detection

Improve diagnostic confidence with cleaner, more reliable data

Expand monitoring coverage to previously "invisible" assets

Lower total cost of ownership across condition monitoring programs

Enhance safety by reducing manual intervention in hazardous areas

Phantom Gen 4 is now available globally through Erbessd Instruments and its authorized partners.

Learn more or request a demo:

https://www.erbessd-instruments.com/atex-certified-vibration-monitoring-sensor/

About Erbessd Instruments

Erbessd Instruments is a global leader in vibration analysis and condition monitoring technology, delivering advanced tools that help organizations improve reliability, safety, and operational performance. By combining innovative hardware with integrated software solutions, Erbessd enables industrial teams to turn data into actionable insights—and measurable results.

Media Contact

Dr M David Howard, Erbessd Instruments, 1 5188742700, [email protected], erbessd-instruments.com

SOURCE Erbessd Instruments