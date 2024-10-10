Expanding CAR T Beyond Oncology: Medical, Operational & Practical Considerations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about applying best practices from oncology CAR T oncology trials. Attendees will gain insights into the key elements for optimizing study start-up. The featured speakers will discuss operationalizing CAR T trials across specialty clinics at the site. The speakers will also share patient journey, education and safety considerations.
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After bringing groundbreaking treatment advancements to oncology, CAR T therapies are beginning to show promise in additional therapeutic areas. As these advanced therapies enter clinical trials in new patient communities, successful programs rely on understanding which elements of the oncology construct can be seamlessly applied in the new paradigm.
In this webinar, the speakers will discuss how the collaboration between therapeutically aligned teams impacts study delivery for CAR T in autoimmune disease and neurology clinics. The presentation will include considerations for sponsor, site, and patient stakeholders.
Don't miss this chance to learn from the successful implementation of CAR T trials by the panel of experts:
- Dr. Simran Padam, MD, Medical Director, Medical Affairs, Hematology, Oncology, & Rare Disease, Worldwide Clinical Trials
- Dr. Amy Raymond, PhD, PMP, Executive Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, Rare Disease & Cellular and Genetic Medicines, Worldwide Clinical Trials
- Nathan Chadwick, Senior Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, Rare Disease, Worldwide Clinical Trials
- Chris Jenkins, Founder, CEO, Sabai
- Dr. Tahseen Mozaffar, Professor of Neurology, Orthopaedic Surgery and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of California, Irvine (UCI)
Join the live webinar on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Expanding CAR T Beyond Oncology: Medical, Operational & Practical Considerations.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article