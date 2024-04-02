Gary "Mo" Moore marks his publishing debut with the release of 'Realizing the Answer: Developing the Dreams of Tomorrow-Today'

New book offers hope and encouragement to those who are seeking to become 'mentors'

SUFFOLK, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary "Mo" Moore has always been the "man behind the man" — supporting, encouraging, propelling those around him in their greatness. He oftentimes overlooked his own potential for greatness by putting his dreams on the backburner while helping others. Moore shares his extraordinary journey as a sports super manager. Now he is stepping into the forefront, to share with everyone some of the life-changing experiences that brought him to where he is today.

"Realizing the Answer: Developing the Dreams of Tomorrow-Today" (published by Archway Publishing) shares the importance of decision making and how a life coach from the Aberdeen area of Hampton, Virginia, changed his life and the lives of many through mentorship. It is an authentic life story of how dreams were fulfilled by genuinely serving others. The overall theme is to not allow one's personal feelings steer them away from reality. They must be able to establish and maintain boundaries that are necessary for them to give their very best when it comes to helping others. It is all about building key relationships that build trust.

Moore says, "I want readers to take away from my writing the fact that it is okay to be who you are and live life boldly. It's okay to take risks and follow your passion and purpose in life. The service that you give to others is the rent that you pay for having a place on earth."

While it is centered in the author's experiences and lessons learned in the world of youth sports, "Realizing the Answer: Developing the Dreams of Tomorrow-Today" is a great resource for coaches, mentors, and future managers helping youth achieve their goals in any profession.

"Realizing the Answer: Developing the Dreams of Tomorrow-Today"

By Gary "Mo" Moore

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 142 pages | ISBN 9781665735667

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 142 pages | ISBN 9781665735674

E-Book | 142 pages | ISBN 9781665736350

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gary "Mo" Moore is a certified agent with the NBPA and is a seasoned veteran in the world of sports. Moore is the president/founder of Moore Management & Entertainment, LLC., a sports management company. He initiated several endowed scholarship programs at HBCU's. Moore is the executive producer and key contributor of the documentary titled "Iverson" which aired on Showtime and Netflix. He is the creator of the Allen Iverson Celebrity Summer Classic. Moore worked as a personal manager for Allen Iverson during his NBA career. His passion has always been working with young people and aiding in their journey to adulthood. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula. He resides in Suffolk, Virginia, with his wife Phyllis. They have one adult daughter. Visit thegarydmoore.com for more information.

