Golden Isles Development Authority and PROponents by Hillpointe to Mark Major Milestones at Tradewinds Technology Park with Ribbon-Cutting and Groundbreaking Ceremonies

"Hillpointe continues to demonstrate the kind of forward-thinking investment and collaborative spirit that strengthens the Golden Isles," said Ryan Moore, President & CEO of GIDA. "Their 500,000-square-foot facility is already bringing new activity and opportunity to the area, and this additional 130,000-square-foot project positions our region for even more momentum and new talent. We're grateful for Hillpointe's commitment to growing here, and we are proud to celebrate these two milestones together."

The 500,000-square-foot building, the first to be completed at Tradewinds Technology Park, is preparing to welcome approximately 100 employees across distribution center and administrative functions. The facility represents a major investment in the Golden Isles and continues Hillpointe's track record of delivering high-quality, high-performance projects in the region.

Immediately after the ribbon-cutting, Hillpointe will break ground on a 130,000-square-foot speculative distribution facility, positioned near the new 500,000-square-foot building. The project is expected to be completed in Q4 2026. As speculative space, the new facility will allow Hillpointe to bring jobs, capital investment, and talent pipelines to the Golden Isles.

"Opening this new 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Brunswick, GA is a major leap forward for PROponents, Hillpointe, and the local economy" said Kelly Mahoney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hillpointe. "It elevates us from simple storage to a fully integrated distribution operation powered by real-time ERP technology, engineered racking systems, and optimized material flow. The sophistication of this facility strengthens how we source, stage, and deliver construction components across our portfolio."

Steven Campisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hillpointe, added, "This investment gives us the speed, precision, and predictability needed to run a high-performing materials operation at scale. With advanced tracking capabilities, we can forecast demand more accurately, expand our SKU count, and reduce inefficiencies across the board. This distribution center lays the groundwork for significant growth and better positions Hillpointe to serve our communities, our internal teams and, ultimately, the broader market."

The Development Authority is the organization that is tasked with the creation of jobs and investment in Glynn County through the retention, expansion, and attraction of business and industry. Its mission is to ensure that Brunswick and Glynn County have a strong business climate that encourages the growth of existing industries and is an attractive location for prospective businesses.

PROponents is a building products manufacturer and wholesale supplier that provides pro-grade, affordable construction materials for skilled professionals. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hillpointe, PROponents delivers turnkey supply chain solutions that span strategic sourcing, global procurement, warehousing, logistics and scheduled delivery. The company also offers OEM services that bring together design collaboration, specialized manufacturing and rigorous quality assurance to deliver customized components with reliability and efficiency. Guided by a commitment to integrity, innovation and superior service, PROponents works with builders, developers and contractors to streamline operations, reduce costs and ensure every project has the materials needed to succeed.

Hillpointe, LLC is a fully integrated real estate development and investment management firm that boasts full in-house general contracting, materials procurement, property management and capital markets capabilities. With corporate headquarters located in Winter Park, FL, Hillpointe is led by its co-founders Kelly Mahoney and Steven Campisi. Hillpointe has extensive experience in the development of high-quality workforce housing. Hillpointe's senior management team has developed and built more than 10,000 units of residential and multifamily housing assets, representing over $2,000,000,000 in asset value.

