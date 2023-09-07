ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001:2013 issued to Datanetiix by BQC Assessment after proven capability to meet customer, statutory and regulatory standards for Quality Management & Security Management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates Datanetiix' s commitment to information security & ISO/IEC 9001:2015 demonstrates Quality Management.

Datanetiix has implemented an Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Quality Management System and achieved agreement with the requirements for the infrastructure, development, operations, administration, security, Business Enablement, Infrastructure, Human Resources and Training, Finance and Accounting, and Business Growth and global Service delivery.

"ISO 27001 certification reinforces our guarantee to clients and partners to save & secure their data in all forms across the Datanetiix, With the years of experience & association with the couple of best brands in the world, this accomplishment evidences our capability to deliver innovative solutions while meeting the security and compliance necessities the clients & partners entail."

"Customer satisfaction is at the root of our service & customer satisfaction is taken very seriously, and this ISO certification promises our clients & partners that we continue to concentrate on strong quality, best solution in our deliveries now and in the future."

ISO 9001 quality management system standards are intended to assist organizations make sure they address the needs of customers and stakeholders while meeting statutory and regulatory needs related to a product or service. ISO 9001 assesses the essentials of quality management systems, consist of seven quality management principles.

Datanetiix has shown their dedication to quality and emphasis on accomplishing customer needs by productively completing the precise ISO 9001:2015 initial audit process and achieving certification at BQC Assessment.

Datanetiix has established itself as a strong software solution provider with around 14-years of track record of serving enormous customers globally.

The path to certification involves both time and dedication. After years of substantial growth, in 2023 Datanetiix recognized the necessity to develop & ripe the corporate policies, procedures, and tools to certify scalable and consistent high-quality services.

We established an ISMS & Quality Policy that acknowledges the major role our employees play in the quality & Data security of all Datanetiix services. This policies & the certification shows that Datanetiix has a comprehensive approach to the critical components of a winning Enterprise and is well-placed for the subsequent turn of corporate progress.

About Datanetiix:

Datanetiix is a Solution provider for Software Development, Customized Applications (Mobile, Web and Backend Applications, AI, Blockchain), Business Intelligence, ERP - Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce Cloud Solutions, Oracle NetSuite, ServiceNow, Workday, Collaboration Tools, and IT Infra Solutions & Staff Augmentation. The Company's focus is on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Datanetiix is headquartered in the California, United States with offices in Canada, United States, Europe, Africa, Singapore, and Australia.

Media Contact

Arpitha, Datanetiix solution Inc., 1 9493402540, [email protected]

