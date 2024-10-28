Jeptha Creed Distillery Unveils Red, White & Blue Bourbon Batch Three

"This year's partnership with CreatiVets deepens our commitment to honoring Veterans, a cause close to our hearts while celebrating the traditions that define our family and our distillery," says Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery. Post this

"We're thrilled to release Batch Three of our Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon," says Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery. "This year's partnership with CreatiVets deepens our commitment to honoring Veterans, a cause close to our hearts while celebrating the traditions that define our family and our distillery."

CreatiVets offers opportunities for relief and healing for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. Their purpose is to use various forms of art, including songwriting, visual arts, music, and creative writing, to help disabled Veterans cope with service-related trauma by fostering self-expression in a way that allows them to transform their stories of trauma and struggle into an art form that can inspire and motivate continued healing. Through compassion, they are helping Veterans live again. All donations from this special bourbon release will directly support CreatiVets' mission to empower Veterans through the arts, giving them a platform to share their stories and find hope through creative outlets.

"We are deeply grateful to Jeptha Creed for standing by our nation's heroes and amplifying our mission in such a meaningful way," says Kyle Yepson, CreatiVets Deputy Director. "Whether it's art, music, or community building, these funds will provide Veterans with the skills needed to share their experiences in new ways. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of Veterans across the country."

In celebration of the release, Jeptha Creed Distillery will host a Veterans Day tribute to our troops with a color guard ceremony, guest speakers, bottle signings, light appetizers, and more on November 7, 2024. For more information, visit https://jepthacreed.com/event/red-white-and-blue-bourbon-batch-3-release/

The Red, White & Blue Batch Three Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP: $75.00) is available in the distillery gift shop, online spirit shop, and in select retail locations in 40 U.S. states. Find a store near you by visiting https://jepthacreed.com/where-to-buy

About Jeptha Creed Distillery (https://jepthacreed.com)

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

About CreatiVets (https://creativets.org)

CreatiVets is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering wounded Veterans by fostering creativity and self-expression through the arts. Founded with the mission to bridge the gap between military service and civilian life, CreatiVets provides Veterans with opportunities to heal from trauma by participating in music, visual arts, and storytelling programs. Partnering with world-renowned artists, universities, and creative institutions, the organization helps Veterans find their voice and share their stories with the world. By harnessing the transformative power of the arts, CreatiVets aims to inspire and bring healing to those who have served, using creativity as a tool for emotional recovery and community connection.

Media Contact

Sam O'Brien, Jeptha Creed Distillery, 8622224857, [email protected], https://jepthacreed.com/

SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery