Kollabio featured on the Inc. 5000 list for 2024 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's hard work and innovation. Our growth reflects our commitment to guiding digital transformation with agility and human-centered design. We're honored and excited for what the future holds," says Ashok Nare, CEO of Kollabio. Post this

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Kollabio, Inc.

Kollabio is an 8(a) and HUBZone-certified small business that provides digital transformation services and solutions to Public and Private sector organizations. Our digital transformation solutions firm that helps organizations envision, design and create technology driven, best-in-class experiences their customers love. We combine strategic thinking, management consulting rigor and technology expertise to offer a single integrated solution stack that helps organizations transform and thrive in the digital age. Our customers leverage our full stack expertise in Digital Strategy, Experience Design, Cloud, Agile + DevOps and Artificial Intelligence to aid their transformation into Agile, Data-Driven and Software-Powered organizations.

Visit Kollabio.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/kollabio), Instagram (@kollabioinc) and Twitter (@kollabio).

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

