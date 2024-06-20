Laura Canada Powers Digital Transformation with Centric PLM

Women's fashion retailer eyes faster time to market and improved efficiency

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 20th, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Laura Canada has selected Centric PLMTM to drive efficiency and speed time to market. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, outdoor, luxury, multi-category retail, grocery, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and consumer electronics to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Established in 1930, Laura Canada is a distinguished family-owned enterprise specializing in women's fashion. As Laura emerged, women were entering the workforce, eager to affirm their place in all spheres, not just at home.

Today, Laura Canada continues to champion this ethos. Operating under two prominent brands, Laura and Melanie Lyne, the company expertly designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes an extensive range of clothing and accessories. Based in Quebec, Laura Canada proudly serves customers nationwide with over 140 retail locations and a robust e-commerce platform, offering a unique shopping experience rooted in human connection.

Seeking to improve efficiency and speed time to market, Laura Canada decided to invest in a best-of-breed PLM solution as part of a complete digital restructuring project.

"We were relying on outdated and disconnected PLM and ERP systems that did not communicate with each other," explains Gianni Rino, VP Info Tech, at Laura Canada. "Too much information was held in people's heads, and we always had to check on the latest updates and revisions. We needed a complete revamp of our digital process to achieve uniformity and a single version of truth."

Laura Canada selected Centric PLM because of Centric's apparel expertise, as well as the solution's configurability and ease of use. The breadth and depth of Centric PLM provides a 'one-stop-shop' solution that will serve them in multiple functional areas.

With Centric PLM in place, Laura Canada is expecting to enhance data accuracy, and to be able to quickly develop comprehensive tech packs as well as improve communication with vendors across the globe. They also wish to improve inter-departmental efficiency and boost visibility at all levels of the company.

"As part of our complete digital restructuring, Centric is the core solution to manage data and federate essential data to other systems," says Tanya Papadopoulos, VP Merchandising, at Laura Canada. "Having a solution that manages all the data across the design, development, sourcing and production departments gives greater visibility across the product lifecycle and creates a more efficient process to bring products to market faster. The data is much more precise as there is only one version of the truth. There is a history of changes and updates which allows for audits and course correction if required."

"We are excited to welcome Laura Canada to the Centric family," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "Laura Canada is going through an ambitious behind-the-scenes digital overhaul that will bring great benefits in terms of efficiency and growth. We are very happy to partner with the Laura Canada team to achieve their goals."

Laura Canada (http://www.lauracanada.ca)

Founded in 1930 by Laura Wolstein, Laura Canada is a family-owned women's fashion company carrying two brands: Laura and Melanie Lyne. Based in Quebec, it designs, produces, markets and distributes clothing and accessories across Canada. Today, the company operates more than 140 Laura and Melanie Lyne stores from coast to coast, and a successful e-commerce website.

The brand's rich history, outstanding culture, talented and dedicated team, and loyal customer-base have allowed it to become a leader in the industry.

SOURCE Centric Software