Litmos Announces Partnerships to Expand and Invest in Global Customer Needs

By strategically partnering with some of the best international human resources and workforce solutions partners, we have the opportunity to not only expand corporate education, but to inspire internal and external growth amongst international businesses and their workforces beyond expectations. Tweet this

"We are always striving to deliver the best in corporate learning and extended enterprise training to our customers and beyond. This move allows us to deliver the same experience our customers enjoy to a broader, global audience," said Mike Scarbrough, CEO at Litmos. "The simplicity, intuitiveness, and ease of use of our platform made this partnership a natural fit for these businesses. We look forward to helping new regions to expand on their learning programs."

Based in Copenhagen, The Gavdi Group is an employee-owned company dedicated to delivering award-winning workforce management solutions for the SAP portfolio built around human experience management (HXM). With this new partnership, the Gavdi Group will now be able to expand its offerings to include Litmos' corporate learning solutions. As such, customers will be able to experience a more personalized and all-encompassing learning experience.

"Our goal is to partner with best-in-class companies to provide even more customer value. Our partnership with Litmos will expand and enhance our existing Learning & Development Solutions offering, helping our customers develop and retain talent. We look forward to working closely with Litmos over the coming months" said Nicolai Janning, Gavdi HXM Practice Lead. Andy Hodges, Chief Sales and Gavdi Marketing Officer added "In partnering with Litmos, Gavdi Group continues to strengthen its Total Workforce Management service offering. The value of this solution is undeniable as it gives our customers access to an easy to use, comprehensive and innovative eLearning platform. We are committed to providing our customers with a full suite of digital HR services and solutions, as their business needs and challenges continue to change."

Litmos' partner expansion comes on the heels of the company's launch of significant investments and enhancements in its offerings to address the evolving training and development requirements and new executive leadership. With innovations across their entire solution suite, these expansions, alongside a partnership with Go1, are serving to optimize and enrich their learning initiatives.

"Continuous learning and development is a key ingredient of success for any corporation across the world," said Chris Richards, Head of Corporate Development. "By strategically partnering with some of the best international human resources and workforce solutions partners, we have the opportunity to not only expand corporate education, but to inspire internal and external growth amongst international businesses and their workforces beyond expectations."

For more information on Litmos' comprehensive learning solutions, please visit http://www.litmos.com.

About Litmos

Litmos develops learning solutions for top-performing companies. An established leader since 2007, Litmos offers the world's easiest-to-use LMS, comprehensive content libraries, integrations with top workflow tools, and services to support success. Thousands of companies trust the solutions to create, curate, and connect learning content to employees, customers, and partners.

Acquired by CallidusCloud in 2011, SAP in 2018, and Francisco Partners in 2022, Litmos continues innovating award-winning learning technology and setting the standard for customer experience and satisfaction. The solutions are used by more than 20 million people in 150 countries across 35 languages. Find more information at http://www.litmos.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Callis, Alloy, on behalf of Litmos, 855.300.8209, [email protected]

SOURCE Alloy, on behalf of Litmos