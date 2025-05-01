MultiCare and ThriveAP Partner to Advance Training and Support for the Next Generation of Advanced Practice Providers

"With ThriveAP's resources, we're ensuring our APPs have the confidence and clinical excellence they need — whether at the start of their careers or transitioning into new roles," said Jessica McHugh, MD, chief medical officer of MultiCare Health System. Post this

The program will begin with a cohort of 101 APPs working across primary care, women's health and critical care — areas that align closely with community needs as well as MultiCare's long-term priorities in patient care and workforce development. The clinician-led curriculum combines continuing medical education, mentorship, and specialty-focused learning.

"As we look toward the future of care delivery, it's clear APPs will be instrumental in meeting the growing patient needs in Washington State," said Jessica McHugh, MD, chief medical officer of MultiCare Health System medical group. "This partnership is a reflection of our deep commitment to supporting clinical teams. With ThriveAP's resources, we're ensuring our APPs have the confidence and clinical excellence they need — whether at the start of their careers or transitioning into new roles."

The collaboration with ThriveAP is a forward-thinking solution, tackling pressing challenges facing Washington State and promising opportunities that include:

Offsetting a projected shortfall of 6,037 physicians by 2030, including 1,695 in primary care alone

Support for APPs as a growing and essential part of multidisciplinary care teams

Strong early-career support including mentorship and education

Standardized onboarding and clinical development across departments

Long-term retention of clinicians

Response to regulatory changes affecting physician assistant oversight in Washington state

"MultiCare is making a clear statement that their APPs matter," said Jim Creason, president and CEO of ThriveAP. "They are leading by example by offering a structured, meaningful pathway for new and transitioning APPs to grow and succeed. This partnership will shape the future of care by investing in the people who deliver it."

For more information about the transition-to-practice curriculum and how ThriveAP supports early-career APPs, visit ThriveAP.com.

About ThriveAP

ThriveAP is an industry-leading educational institution recognized for advancing workforce development of nurse practitioners and physician associates, promoting collaborative, evidence-based and patient-centered care to support confident, competent, and clinically excellent advanced practice providers. ThriveAP's innovative programs are focused on elevating care quality and patient access to care, while decreasing onboarding time of advanced practice providers to practice at full licensure. ThriveAP programs enable advanced practice providers to thrive – teaching the skills, critical thinking, and professional development for a successful and fulfilling career. Learn more at ThriveAP.com.

About MultiCare

MultiCare Health System is a not-for-profit health care organization with 13 hospitals and more than 25,000 team members. We are committed to achieving our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future and delivering world-class health outcomes and an exceptional experience.

As one of the largest community-based, locally governed health systems in Washington state, our comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and dedicated specialty services. For more information, visit MultiCare.org or follow us on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Scott Thompson

[email protected]

(253) 777-6585

Jeni Slone

[email protected]

(615) 953-8287

Media Contact

Jeni Slone, ThriveAP, 1 (615) 953-8287, [email protected], www.thriveap.com

SOURCE ThriveAP