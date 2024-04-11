NCPDP Taps Innovators to Examine the Future of Pharmacy and Interoperability for #NCPDP24 Opening Panel

NCPDP is advancing strategic initiatives to ensure that pharmacists have the interoperability and data needed to provide clinical services as an integral part of the patient care team. - Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO, NCPDP Post this

"NCPDP is advancing strategic initiatives to ensure that pharmacists have the interoperability and data needed to provide clinical services as an integral part of the patient care team," said Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "As the standards development organization for pharmacy, NCPDP is looking ahead at the future of pharmacy to leverage and enhance our standards to deliver solutions that enable pharmacists to operate at the top of their licensure and improve patient care."

Panelists include following esteemed industry leaders representing diverse perspectives in pharmacy related to their individual specialties:

Joel White , Founder and President of Horizon Government Affairs, NCPDP's government and public affairs consultant, will moderate and participate in the discussion.

, Founder and President of Horizon Government Affairs, NCPDP's government and public affairs consultant, will moderate and participate in the discussion. Tricia Lee Rolle, Pharm.D., MS, Ph.D., is a Senior Advisor at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

Christian Tadrus , Pharm.D., NSC, is Vice Chair, NCPDP Board of Trustees, a primary care pharmacist. He owns independent community pharmacies and direct primary care clinics in rural Missouri that work within communities to improve health outcomes and address health disparities.

, Pharm.D., NSC, is Vice Chair, NCPDP Board of Trustees, a primary care pharmacist. He owns independent community pharmacies and direct primary care clinics in rural that work within communities to improve health outcomes and address health disparities. Amina Abubakar , Pharm.D., AAHIVP is an internationally recognized clinical pharmacist, certified HIV Specialty Pharmacist, and the owner and CEO of Avant Pharmacy & Wellness Center in Charlotte, North Carolina . She is founder and president of the Avant Institute, which offers training to pharmacies across the country on the practical application of clinical pharmacy services through developing sustainable physician collaborations.

, Pharm.D., AAHIVP is an internationally recognized clinical pharmacist, certified HIV Specialty Pharmacist, and the owner and CEO of Avant Pharmacy & Wellness Center in . She is founder and president of the Avant Institute, which offers training to pharmacies across the country on the practical application of clinical pharmacy services through developing sustainable physician collaborations. Melissa Paige is co-CEO of the Healthcare Advocate Summit and serves as President of the National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy.

is co-CEO of the Healthcare Advocate Summit and serves as President of the National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy. George Van Antwerp is Managing Director, Life Sciences and Health Care with Deloitte Consulting, with over 20 years of experience both in industry and as a consultant. He leads the firm's efforts around the Future of Pharmacy and Future of the Pharmacist.

Questions for our panel can be sent in advance of the Annual Conference to [email protected].

NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference "Innovation Starts Here" is open to all healthcare industry stakeholders. To register for the conference visit https://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,500 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 3.7 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking program for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group Meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

