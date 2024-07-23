Painful Lessons Podcaster, Tyler Ramsey, Nails the Interview-Of-The-Year With Armie Hammer

Who is Tyler Ramsey? Argonaut named him The Most Interesting Man in the (Art) World

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California artist and podcaster Tyler Ramsey announces the first interview with Armie Hammer in over three years. This comprehensive tell-all with the actor—whose fall from grace in 2021 resulted in public shaming and "career death"— reveals potent truths about life, trauma, and overcoming hardship. Podcaster Ramsey is a world-renowned artist who brings real gravitas to the interview with his friend.

Painful Lessons podcast interviews big names and game changers - offering a unique and creative space for people to share hard earned wisdom. The focus is on recovery and triumph over adversity stories. Guests range from film makers, to business leaders, to actors, to scientists. Hosts Tyler Ramsey, artist, and Ben Goldhirsh, entrepreneur and philanthropist, dig deep with insightful questions & thought-provoking (often jaw dropping) topics.

Ramsey says, "It's my hope that this will highlight the victories that can come after digesting a painful lesson. We can all learn from the roads we've traveled"—that includes his friend of 20+ years, Armie Hammer. Hammer and Ramsey's relationship is long-standing—Hammer's family, notable art patrons, collected Ramsey's work sparking this bonded friendship. One of the reasons this episode is engaging is that both have truly lived the rough and good times of life together; whether rescuing one another in various countries, Vespa-ing across the United States, checking each other into rehabs to celebrating sobriety.

The hour-long episode with Hammer continues the tone set by Ramsey with previous guests: brutal honesty and humor. Set in Ramsey's splashy and Pollack-esq art studio, their wide-ranging conversation covers trauma, addiction, coping mechanisms, spirituality, and much more. Hammer shares with true vulnerability and Ramsey questions with respect and affection. Ramsey's conscientious care pulled the best out of his longtime friend, revealing Hammer's true intelligence and eloquence.

The lessons learned from this episode will resonate with everyone who has hit rock bottom and found (or wants to find) their way back to health and happiness. It sets the stage for even more in-depth candid content from other visionaries, and entrepreneurs. Or perhaps an encore episode with Armie Hammer himself?!

Already a successful mixed media artist with work in museums and collections around the world, Ramsey's new podcasting venture adds to his existing body of work. Ramsey is most well-known for his abstract acrylic paintings. His work has been covered by publications in places as diverse as Peru, Korea, Norway, and Malaysia. Ramsey was an onscreen personality and was frequently seen hosting interviews on MTV in the 1990s and 2000s (we found his interview with Leonardo DiCaprio). He was a producer for Survivor (where he met his wife) and also worked on Fear Factor and other popular TV shows.

Ramsey has spent the past few decades honing his own style of art and traveling the world speaking, hosting art shows and collaborating with brands and non-profits as diverse as Ferrari, TOMS, the Red Cross, and the United Nations. He works in Los Angeles where he can be found painting or bending neon at The RamseyArt Gallery on Moorpark.

