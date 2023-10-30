Pastor Dino Rizzo Highlights Recent ARC Churches Gather Conference

Pastor Dino Rizzo, the president and executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), is proud to highlight the recent successful ARC Gather Conference.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pastor Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, is happy to highlight the recent ARC Gather Conference. The third iteration of the conference boasted nearly 6,000 people in attendance, with 876 total churches participating -- 780 in the United States and 96 in Canada.

The event, which was held across 18 locations in the U.S. on October 17 and four in Canada in September, was the largest Gather Conference attendance to date.

As the president and executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), Pastor Dino Rizzo gave a video message that was played at each location on the day of the event. In his message, he said:

"I pray that God would strengthen you, that He would strengthen us, and that God would strengthen what's next."

Pastor Dino Rizzo was trying to capture the heart of what Gather is -- a hope that pastors and their staff benefit from the relationships they built by attending the event.

The idea of the ARC Gather event is to have localized gatherings held across the nation. It's a way to strengthen relationships, which plays perfectly into ARC's mission to "Don't Do Ministry Alone."

The conference included a lot of team-building activities as well as smaller breakout sessions that allowed attendees to interact on a more personal basis with topics that relate to leadership and ministry.

In essence, this is what ARC Churches does best: It cultivates lifelong friendships. There's no competition felt among the people who attend, just a mission to help each other achieve all that God has for them.

The passion and personality displayed by Pastor Dino Rizzo and the other leaders are what leads to them being able to resource partners who have the tools needed to be successful in reaching people with the message of Jesus. He and other ARC leaders truly believe that when pastors come together, ministry becomes less lonely.

In the U.S., ARC Gather events were held at Anderson, South Carolina; Antioch and Palm Desert, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Boston, Massachusetts; Columbus, Ohio; Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida; Fredericksburg, Virginia; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York City, New York; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Led by Dino Rizzo, ARC church leaders work hard to help new leaders reach as many people as they can, creating life-giving churches in as many communities as possible throughout the world.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations, all of which strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus.

For more information on the ARC Gather event, please visit gather.archchurches.com.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization "Servolution." He's co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing 1000+ church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

