Penetron Continues to Expand Technical Support in Rapidly Growing North America Market

"With her technical and organizational background, Abigail is an important addition to our technical support team that serves our account managers across the USA," notes Dale Williams, Penetron USA General Sales Manager.

"With her technical and organizational background, Abigail is an important addition to our technical support team that serves our account managers across the USA," notes Dale Williams, Penetron USA General Sales Manager.

As an Engineering Support Specialist, Abigail supports the Penetron sales team by reviewing the technical specifications and project requirements of potential project leads. She also provides all the relevant information to the account managers, making it easier for them to pursue projects.

"My experience of working in a fast-paced, technical environment, optimizing specifications, monitoring project progress, and keeping everyone up to date will help me make an immediate and tangible contribution to the Penetron sales teams," says Abigail Chancey.

"The talent and commitment of people from across our global network continues to make Penetron the first choice for our clients – and remain a market leader. Thanks to a wide range of expertise and ideas, we are able to consistently improve our services – and our products," says Dale Williams.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

