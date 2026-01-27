Periti Digital Expands to North America with New Office in Cambridge Innovation Center

"North America is absolutely central to our growth strategy. The Cambridge Innovation Center provides the perfect environment for a technology-focused consultancy like ours, surrounded by the innovation ecosystem that defines this region." -Geoffrey Mobisson, CEO of Periti Digital Post this

"Being located near HubSpot's global headquarters is a game-changer for us," said Luke Curry, Director of Global Sales. "This proximity allows us to strengthen our already robust partnership with HubSpot, collaborate more closely on product development feedback, and ensure our team remains at the cutting edge of the platform's capabilities. It reinforces our continued investment in the HubSpot ecosystem and our commitment to delivering elite-level service to our clients.

"The North American market represents substantial growth potential for the expanding consultancy, particularly given the region's concentration of HubSpot users and early adopters of AI-enhanced business technology. "The United States is HubSpot's largest and most mature market, which presents an enormous opportunity for a specialized partner with our capabilities," said E. Douglas Guilbeau, Chairman of the Board and CFO of Periti Digital. "When you combine that market size with our firm's exceptional growth trajectory—maintaining a 100% compound annual growth rate since our inception in 2022—the strategic imperative for this expansion becomes crystal clear. We're positioning Periti Digital to capture significant market share in a region that values deep technical expertise and transformative CRM implementations."

Periti Digital specializes in complex HubSpot projects that require advanced expertise, including comprehensive data migrations, AI-powered automation using HubSpot's Breeze platform and other tools, and integrations with ERP and e-commerce systems. The firm's client roster includes enterprises across multiple sectors that require sophisticated revenue operations solutions.

The Cambridge office will offer the full range of Periti Digital's services, including HubSpot implementation and migration, RevOps consulting, AI automation development, and ongoing support contracts. While headquartered in Cambridge, Periti Digital is committed to serving customers in every corner of the United States, leveraging its remote delivery capabilities and proven track record of successful implementations across multiple time zones in Europe to ensure exceptional service regardless of client location. The company is actively recruiting for the new location and expects to build a team that reflects its European offices' commitment to technical excellence and customer success.

About Periti Digital

Periti Digital is a HubSpot Elite Partner specializing in complex CRM implementations, AI automation, and enterprise integrations. Ranked among the top three global HubSpot partners in 2024, Periti Digital has served more than 400 customers worldwide from offices in Dublin, Lisbon, Munich, Rotterdam, and now Cambridge, Massachusetts. The firm holds deep expertise in three core industries: franchise organizations seeking scalable systems across distributed networks, manufacturing companies requiring complex ERP and supply chain integrations, and professional services firms focused on optimizing client relationships and revenue operations. Periti Digital delivers sophisticated solutions that create 360-degree customer views, integrate disparate systems, and leverage AI for optimal performance. For more information, visit www.peritidigital.com.

Media Contact

Beth West, Periti Digital, 353 874488410, [email protected], www.peritidigital.com

SOURCE Periti Digital